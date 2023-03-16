Katrina Kaif Teams Up With Sequoia-Backed Health And Wellness Platform Hyugalife

Hyugalife is the brainchild of ex-Nykaa CFO Sachin Parikh, and co-founders Anvi Shah (ex-Unilever) and Neehar Modi (ex-Amazon).

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Katrina Kaif with Anvi Shah

Hyugalife is the brainchild of ex-Nykaa CFO Sachin Parikh, and co-founders Anvi Shah (ex-Unilever) and Neehar Modi (ex-Amazon). The parent company, Pratech Brands, have raised $3 million led by Sequoia India's Surge.

Offering a diverse range of health and wellness products such as health supplements, health foods, hair, skin and nails, weight management, sports nutrition, and women's health, among others, the platform includes over 6000 items sourced directly from leading brands like Gynoveda, MuscleBlaze, Optimum Nutrition, Oziva, , Plix, Power Gummies. With an aim to inspire every Indian to be at their healthy best, Hyugalife entered into a partnership with actor, entrepreneur and fitness icon Katrina Kaif to help them reach their goal.

Katrina's investment in Hyugalife is a major validation of the platform's mission and provides a valuable opportunity for the company to reach an even wider audience. Anvi Shah, CEO of Hyugalife commented, "Hyugalife's vision is to improve our country health standards by offering authentic health and wellness products at the audience's convenience by creating a one stop market place. We are thrilled to have Katrina Kaif as an investor and partner in Hyuga Life, so we together can help achieve our mission."

Speaking about the partnership, Katrina said, "I am firm believer that fitness isn't simply about working out or just having a nutritious diet, it's a way of life. With an aim at promoting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Hyugalife is offering high-quality, authentic products at our fingertips. I look forward to working with the team to help bring their vision of a healthier and happier India to life."

