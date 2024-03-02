The increased sales have been on the back of strong demand for sports utility vehicles

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Auto giants Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors on Friday reported robust sales for February as demand for sports utility vehicles continued to rise. Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Honda Cars also witnessed higher vehicle dispatches to dealers last month.

The highest-ever passenger vehicle wholesales in a month was reported in January this year with dispatch of 3,94,500 units. It was followed by October 2023, with wholesales of 3,91,811 units.

Maruti Suzuki India said its total domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 9 per cent to 1,60,271 units in February against 1,47,467 units in the month a year ago. Sales of utility vehicles, including Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, and XL6, rose 82 per cent to 61,234 units last month compared to 33,550 units in February 2023.

However, dispatches of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso declined to 14,782 units against 21,875 units in February 2023. Similarly, sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, also declined by 10 per cent to 71,627 units compared to 79,898 units in the year-ago month.

Last month, Tata Motors took over the second spot in terms of passenger vehicle sales with a dispatch of 51,321 units, a growth of 19 per cent year-on-year compared to February 2023.

Hyundai Motor India said its domestic wholesales grew 7 per cent to 50,201 units last month from 47,001 units in the year-ago period.

Mahindra & Mahindra said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose 40 per cent to 42,401 units last month against 30,358 in February last year. Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported its best-ever monthly wholesales at 25,220 units in February.

Honda Cars said its domestic sales stood at 7,142 units in February, a growth of 17 per cent year-on-year.

MG Motor India said its retail sales grew an 8 per cent increase in retail sales at 4,532 units in February compared to the same month last year.