Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors Register Robust Sales In February The increased sales have been on the back of strong demand for sports utility vehicles

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company

Auto giants Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors on Friday reported robust sales for February as demand for sports utility vehicles continued to rise. Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Honda Cars also witnessed higher vehicle dispatches to dealers last month.

The highest-ever passenger vehicle wholesales in a month was reported in January this year with dispatch of 3,94,500 units. It was followed by October 2023, with wholesales of 3,91,811 units.

Maruti Suzuki India said its total domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 9 per cent to 1,60,271 units in February against 1,47,467 units in the month a year ago. Sales of utility vehicles, including Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, and XL6, rose 82 per cent to 61,234 units last month compared to 33,550 units in February 2023.

However, dispatches of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso declined to 14,782 units against 21,875 units in February 2023. Similarly, sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, also declined by 10 per cent to 71,627 units compared to 79,898 units in the year-ago month.

Last month, Tata Motors took over the second spot in terms of passenger vehicle sales with a dispatch of 51,321 units, a growth of 19 per cent year-on-year compared to February 2023.

Hyundai Motor India said its domestic wholesales grew 7 per cent to 50,201 units last month from 47,001 units in the year-ago period.

Mahindra & Mahindra said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose 40 per cent to 42,401 units last month against 30,358 in February last year. Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported its best-ever monthly wholesales at 25,220 units in February.

Honda Cars said its domestic sales stood at 7,142 units in February, a growth of 17 per cent year-on-year.

MG Motor India said its retail sales grew an 8 per cent increase in retail sales at 4,532 units in February compared to the same month last year.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Finance

Here's What Entrepreneurs Expect from RBI Guidelines for P2P Lending Platforms

Some entrepreneurs think it will provide legal sanctity to P2P lending platforms

By Sanchita Dash
Marketing

7 Ways to Create a Seamless Marketing Campaign Across All Platforms

Achieving cross-platform harmony requires strategic goal-setting, customized content optimization, and a mix of paid and organic efforts.

By Dmitrii Khasanov
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Marketing

The Miley Cyrus Approach To Marketing — Why It's a Radically Different Method For Achieving Brand Impact

In case you missed it, Miley Cyrus recently won her first Grammy. In her acceptance speech, she told a story that is a great learning lesson for business owners and marketers alike, especially those who find themselves burned out and exhausted in this current environment.

By Sunny Dublick
Business News

Who Owns The Rights to Your AI-Generated Content? Not, It's Not You. Uncover The Scary Truth That Puts AI Users At Risk.

The realization that copyright laws do not protect AI-generated material might come as a shock to many.

By Ben Angel
News and Trends

Nvidia Becomes World's Third Largest Company

This positions Nvidia only third behind tech giants such as Microsoft and Apple

By Entrepreneur Staff