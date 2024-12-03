The three-day event, taking place from December 4th to 6th, aims to empower early-stage startups developing AI-driven solutions for challenges in healthcare, agriculture, climate, education, financial inclusion, cybersecurity, and public infrastructure.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MATH (Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Technology Hub), a collaborative initiative by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has announced the partnership with Google for Startups to host the AI Academy India Bootcamp in Hyderabad.

The three-day event, taking place from December 4th to 6th, aims to empower early-stage startups developing AI-driven solutions for challenges in healthcare, agriculture, climate, education, financial inclusion, cybersecurity, and public infrastructure.

The bootcamp, part of the Google for Startups AI Academy India program, intends to support 10,000 startups nationwide by offering resources such as cloud and marketing credits, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Hyderabad will serve as the venue, with MATH playing a pivotal role in the program's execution.

MATH's state-of-the-art facilities, including spaces like the Pinnacle and Board rooms, will host the event. Acting as a knowledge partner, MATH will provide strategic guidance, mentorship, and resources to participating startups. It will also collaborate with Google to identify promising AI-focused ventures and assist them in exploring long-term growth opportunities.

The bootcamp aims to deliver expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops, and networking events, creating a vibrant platform for startups to gain insights from industry leaders in AI and technology.

Rahul Paith, CEO of MATH, said, "This partnership with Google for Startups underscores our commitment to fostering a vibrant AI ecosystem in India. With Hyderabad emerging as a key player in tech-driven innovation, this bootcamp will empower startups to address real-world challenges using cutting-edge AI solutions."

MATH, an initiative by DST, operates within the T-Hub ecosystem, serving as a catalyst for AI/ML innovation. It facilitates knowledge exchange, research, and the commercialisation of transformative technologies, positioning itself as a launchpad for disruptive startups.