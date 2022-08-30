MCD and Last Journey Unveil Crematorium With Better Deathcare Infrastructure

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Last Journey, a tech-enabled deathcare and funeral service provider, in association with FNP Care Charitable Trust has unveiled a state-of-the-art crematorium in South East Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan with the support of municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Company handout

There is a dedicated burial ground for other funeral practices, an on-ground pooja samagri (prayer materials) inventory to be used in religious practices during the last rites and a locker room to keep asthi (ashes).

"We began with a heartfelt notion to help mourning families by taking away their hassle of organizing everything so that they can grieve in solace and have time to be with their relatives. The pandemic made us realize the need for a better healthcare system and a more standardized deathcare infrastructure. Today, when India is upgrading across all sectors, funeral management has been rather stagnant," said Rishabh Jalan, CEO and co-founder of Last Journey.

"The upgrades within the new cremation ground rise from a concept where mourners can bid a soothing farewell to their loved ones; it will be a novel park instead of a conventional cremation ground. The deathcare infrastructure of India is going through a revolution powered by the efforts of like-minded entities and will work in the best interest of public welfare and new funeral management functions," said Dr Tuli, deputy health officer, central zone, MCD.

Following an MoU, two more crematoriums are set to be revealed by the end of FY2022. These cremation grounds will feature an intelligent slot allocation system that can be booked online and offline to avoid mismanagement. Sustainable funeral practices such as the use of cow-dung pyre logs are also kept in the central focus of these crematoriums to minimize the overall carbon footprint. In addition to the new facilities, major areas of focus will be hygiene and maintenance, water management and funeral waste management; there will also be a 24x7 hearse van service available, said a statement.