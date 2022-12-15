Netflix & boAt Teams Up To Revolutionize Users Experience

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the ever-increasing interest and appetite for homegrown Indian films and series from around the world, Netflix and boAt have teamed up to elevate the streaming experience. In its first-ever partnership in the audio category, Netflix has joined hands with boAt co-founder Aman Gupta to launch a campaign: 'Made for India to Keep Watching'. The campaign also features boAt brand ambassadors actor Kiara Advani, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

"We all love spending time on Netflix watching our favourite film or series and at times ambient noise can act as a deterrent. It's important to have the best-in-class earwear for a fully immersive experience. We believe our high-quality audio wear with advanced ANC technology will elevate the viewing experience and eliminate fatigue by providing comfort and ease. The partnership reinforces our commitment to deliver & boost the lifestyle experiences of our boAtheads," said Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, boAt.

"Our members love watching Netflix wherever they are and the audio and visual experience is at the core. We are delighted to partner with boAt to develop a new way to enhance the streaming experience for our Indian members. It pairs our high-quality content with boAt's immersive audio to deliver a true cinematic experience," said Shilpa Singh, director of marketing partnerships for Netflix, India. Netflix is a streaming entertainment service with 223 million paid memberships in over 190 countries.

Imagine Marketing Limited (parent company of boAt) was established in 2013 by Aman Gupta & Sameer Mehta. The brand offers a product portfolio ranging from audio gear, smart wearables, personal grooming, mobile accessories, among others.