The app, branded by the company as a 'Trusted, Exclusive Club for Singles' uses India Stack, a set of open APIs and digital public goods that aim to unlock the economic primitives of identity, data, and payments at a population scale that ensures users are verified via government ID.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The app, branded by the company as a 'Trusted, Exclusive Club for Singles' uses India Stack, a set of open APIs and digital public goods that aim to unlock the economic primitives of identity, data, and payments at a population scale that ensures users are verified via government ID.

Members get to match with curated profiles based on personal likes and preferences with the help of a Personal (AI) Matchmaking Genie. Female profiles are set private by default to ensure privacy and discretion while male members are exempted from endless swiping and are presented with profiles that have already chosen to meet them.

Juleo's funding of USD 2.5 Million in an angel funding round came from more than 180 investors including Ramakant Sharma, Founder of Livspace; Kunal Shah, Founder of CRED; Ruchi Deepak, Co-founder of Acko; Leo Puri, ex-chairman of JP Morgan India; and Harsh Jain and Lalit Keshre, Founders of Groww.

Varun Sud, Founder, and CEO of Juleo, said, "I am thrilled to bring Juleo to our users across the world. Dating app burnout and mental health issues sadly affect singles globally today. We intend to build a Trusted Club for Singles that provides them with a safe, trustworthy, and responsible service to find real love."

Varun Sud and Chiranjeev Ghai started Juleo in 2023, inspired by traditional Indian matchmaking, to offer a more healthy and responsible way to approach modern dating. methods employed by Founded in 2023 by Chiranjeev Ghai and Varun Sud, Juleo is inspired by the modus operandi of the traditional Indian matchmaker and offers a more responsible and healthy approach to modern dating and matrimony by fostering genuine, real-life meetings.

Ramakant Sharma, Founder of Livspace and one of the investors in Juleo said, "Driven by a team of incredibly sharp and talented professionals, Juleo is on a mission to solve one of the most complex consumer internet problems of our time. I am very excited to be a part of their journey and look forward to supporting them in all possible ways."