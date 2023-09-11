If you were too busy and may have missed out on certain aspects of the G20 summit over the weekend, here are seven lighter moments that countered the intensity of top world leaders gathering in the nation's capital.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

All our social media timelines have been flooded with news updates about the G 20 summit which took place in Delhi. With the summit being a huge diplomatic triumph for India, in between all the negotiations that took place and high profile meetings, the summit had its own lighter moments that started a number of interesting conversations on various platforms.

If you were too busy and may have missed out on certain aspects of the G20 summit over the weekend, here are seven lighter moments that countered the intensity of top world leaders gathering in the nation's capital.



1. Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty experienced a Raj Kapoor- Nargis moment when they were snapped walking to a restaurant for dinner in Delhi. Staying at the Shangri-La Hotel, they were seen walking to The Imperial hotel for dinner, according to The Indian Express. The photograph, which has since gone viral, has been shared all over the internet, also with comparisons to a scene from the 1955 movie Shree 420.

2. Although Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend the G20 summit in Delhi, Chinese citizens have been very interested in what is going on in India. And out of all the things they were scourging the internet for, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's table nameplate reading 'Bharat' and discussion around the same was the number one trend on the search engine Baidu. The most commonly used search phrase was 'The name of the country on the table sign in front of Modi is Bharat'. Baidu set up a special page for the G20 news coverage too. Another search phrase: 'Modi's table sign states that the country's name is 'Bharat'' was also trending on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

3. Renowned chef Kunal Kapoor was the one chosen for preparing special dishes for the First Ladies at the G20 Summit, and he decided to prepare millet-based dishes which also aligns with the United Nations' declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

4. The menu for delegates of the G 20, and it's easy to see why. Comprising quirkily named items such as Biden Tandoori Malai Broccoli Trump Half-Tandoor Chicken, the menu cleverly picked up on the current and ex-US president's names to add some flavour to the dishes. There were others too- One Earth Hara Kebab, Hi Stake Meeting Of Tandoori Lobster, G-20 Agenga Murgh Kastoori Kebab and Economy Kasundi Mahi Tikka.

5. Shark Tank India judge and boAt founder Aman Gupta shared a photo of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his Instagram which showed Sunak was wearing a pair of boAt headphones. Sunak was talking to students at the British Council and had shared on his social media- "Before meeting the world leaders today I've been meeting with world leaders of tomorrow at @inBritish (British Council India)."

Noticing that he was wearing the headphones in one of the photos, Gupta was quick to share the image on his Instagram and write, "Bharat mein aapka boAt boAt Swaagat."

6. Amid discussions at the G 20 summit that would geo-political ties, food delivery app Swiggy infused some light humour by sharing a humorous post depicting a plate of Parle-G biscuits and a cup of tea, with the caption, "Everyone is invited to my Parle-G20 summit."

7. The G20 gala dinner at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi hosted by President Droupadi Murmu saw global leaders arrive in style. While the Indian President wore a beige saree with a turquoise border, Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, wore a lilac saree with a pearl necklace. The Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his wife Kobita Jugnauth wore their traditional outfits while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wore a black suit with a royal blue tie, while his wife Yuko Kishida wore a saree which was a mixture of green and golden with a pink satin blouse.