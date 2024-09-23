Get All Access for $5/mo

Optimistic Capital Introduces INR 200 Cr Fund For Microbrewery

By Entrepreneur Staff

Optimistic Capital, an alternative investment firm, has launched an INR 200 crore fund focused on the fast-growing microbrewery sector in India.

The fund presents an opportunity for investors to tap into this expanding market, with a particular focus on key cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Jeff Jose, General Partner at Optimistic Capital, highlighted the sector's revolutionary growth. "The microbrewery sector in India is booming due to rising consumer demand for craft beers and experiential dining. With Tier I and Tier II cities embracing this trend, our fund is strategically positioned to capitalise on this opportunity."

The fund, designed to benefit from the profitability of microbreweries, is backed by partners Karthik Chandrasekaran, Jeff Jose, Varun Krishnan, and Edwin Daniel. Optimistic Capital, which adopts an owner-operator model, actively participates in the management and growth of its portfolio companies, ensuring long-term value creation through sustainable, market-leading brands.

Karthik Chandrasekaran, General Partner, Optimistic Capital and co-founder of various microbreweries, said, "Microbreweries are unique from restaurants, bars, pubs, and lounges in offering an inclusive environment that appeals to all generations of people, irrespective of their age or socio-economic background. The expansive space requirements for beer production, along with the flexibility to modify cuisine and craft beers periodically to suit guests' changing preferences, ensures the longevity of the microbrewery model versus other traditional F&B formats."
