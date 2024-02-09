Orient Growth Ventures Marks Close Of Second India and Southeast Asia Fund at $90 Mn The firm is an LP in VC firms such as Blume Ventures, Jungle Ventures and Chiratae Ventures

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

Dutch investment firm Orient Growth Ventures has announced the close of its second India and Southeast Asia fund at $90 million. The firm is a limited partner in venture capital firms including Blume Ventures, Jungle Ventures and Chiratae Ventures.

Through the Orient Growth Fund-II, the firm aims to increase its investment in India by backing early-stage venture capital firms, the company's managing partner Rinze Verbeek was quoted as saying by ET.

"Similar to our first fund, this second fund also concentrates on early-stage venture capital opportunities in India and Southeast Asia. While our first fund did include some investments outside of these regions, we have grown increasingly convinced of the promising development within India and Southeast Asia's VC ecosystems," Verbeek said.

The report also said that Orient Growth Fund-II is backed by both existing and new limited partners, including European high net worth individuals, tech entrepreneurs, and family offices across Europe and Singapore.

"Consequently, we've decided to further refine our focus with this new Orient Growth Fund II, exclusively directing the Fund's capital to India and Southeast Asia. Moreover, we have decided to increase our allocation to India, as we see the Indian market as a highly attractive investment destination because of its robust economic growth and the maturity of its venture capital ecosystem," he added.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

5 Books That Paved My Path to Entrepreneurial Success

Here are the five books that have greatly influenced my entrepreneurial mindset and approach.

By Roy Dekel
Starting a Business

7 Ways to Fund Your Startup in 2024

Remember that businesses like Grammarly, Spanx, TOMS shoes, YouTube, and Apple were once small businesses, too. So, while the journey may be challenging, it's worth working for!

By Kimberly Zhang
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

'We Pulled Off An SEO Heist': Entrepreneur Stole 3.6 Million Pageviews From Competitors — And Your Business Could Be Next.

This has huge implications for businesses that rely on Google's organic traffic for revenue.

By Ben Angel
Leadership

Stop Wasting Your Grind — Why Having a Growth Mindset is the Answer to Hustle Culture

As entrepreneurs and the workforce as a whole continue to evolve past hustle culture and appreciate what it feels like to have more balance, here are some ways to transition into this growth phase and still feel you are making strides.

By Kelly Hyman
Marketing

Why Super Bowl Commercials Are the Ultimate Marketing Play

By studying the tactics of the most impactful Super Bowl ads of the past, companies can strategize how to appeal to audiences of the future.

By Jack Truong