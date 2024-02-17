RBI had earlier given the deadline of February 29

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Friday has extended the original deadline of February 29 to Paytm Payments Bank to halt deposits, credit transactions and top-ups in customer accounts, by 15 days.

On Friday, the Central Bank said the relaxation till March 15 has been given keeping in view the interest of customers (including merchants) who may require more time to make alternative arrangements.

"No further deposits or credit transactions or top ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc. after March 15, 2024 (extended from the earlier stipulated timeline of February 29, 2024), other than any interest, cashbacks, sweep in from partner banks or refunds which may be credited anytime," the RBI said.

RBI has also issued a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) to provide clarity to PPBL customers and merchants.

Here is what this means for the customers