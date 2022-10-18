PM Modi Calls For 'Global Cooperation For Local Welfare' At 90th Interpol General Assembly

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Addressing the 90th Interpol General Assembly at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for 'global cooperation for local welfare'.

pib

The assembly is the supreme governing body of the International Criminal Police Organisation, also known as Interpol. It comprises delegates appointed by the member countries' governments. This year, the assembly will take place from 18th to 21st October.

Urging his addressees to rally for building an atmosphere of cooperation across the world, Modi drew on a Vedic verse: 'let noble thoughts come from all directions' (English translation). "There is a unique global outlook in India's soul. This is why India is one of the top contributors in sending brave men and women to the United Nations Peacekeeping operations," he said, adding that even before the country's independence, its citizens fought and died in the world wars. From climate targets to COVID vaccines, India has shown willingness to take the lead in any kind of crisis, he said.

In his speech, Modi also referred to ancient Indian philosopher Chanakya to offer an inclusive view of law enforcement: gaining what we do not have, protecting what we have, increasing what we have protected, and distributing it to the most deserving. "Police forces across the world are not just protecting people, but are furthering social welfare," he stated, reminding his listeners of the police personnel's contribution across the world in serving citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian police forces, in particular, at the federal and state levels cooperate to implement more than 900 national and around 10,000 state laws across a country as diverse as India. "The Kumbh Mela, the largest and longest spiritual mass gathering in the world, had 240 million pilgrims this year. With all this, our police forces work while respecting the diversity and rights of the people promised by the Constitution," Modi said. According to him, the police also serve the nation's democracy given that around 2.3 million police personnel are deployed to help with the national elections, which witness over 900 million electors.

Modi again emphasised on the need for cooperation across the world to defeat terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, poaching and organised crime. "There is a need to further develop international strategies: establishment of early detection and warning systems, protecting transportation services, security for communication infrastructure, security for critical infrastructure, technical and technological assistance, intelligence exchange, many of these things need to be taken to a new level," he said, adding that Interpol should accelerate its Red Corner Notices for fugitive offenders.

In 2023, Interpol will celebrate 100 years of its founding. "Over the last 99 years, Interpol has connected police organizations globally across 195 countries. This is despite differences in legal frameworks, systems and languages. In recognition of this, a commemorative stamp and coin have been released today," said PM Modi.