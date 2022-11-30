Porsche Announces First NFT Collection

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

During Art Basel in Miami, Porsche shall be launching its first collection NFTs. Giving details, Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT said, "This project is an additional element of our digitalization strategy. We've made our commitment for the long haul and our Web3 team has the autonomy to develop innovations in this dimension as well. Innovation management at Porsche also sees potential in the purchasing experience, the metaverse and the supply chain. Vehicle and sustainability issues are also being considered."

Photo by Gabriel Gurrola on Unsplash

Beginning in January 2023, prospective customers shall have access to a total of 7,500 unique digital collector's items. As is common in the Web3 scene, it is possible to register in advance on an Allowlist.

"The NFT artworks enable us to take our understanding of modern luxury and the unique brand positioning of Porsche into the digital world," said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing.

"Porsche has longstanding links to the creative arts and we're excited to take this next step at Art Basel in launching a beautiful, and of course unique, set of NFTs to allow private ownership of a piece of Porsche art. We're excited for the launch in Miami, and to witness the work of the NFT owners as their bespoke artwork develops over the course of the coming months," said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO Porsche Cars North America, Inc.