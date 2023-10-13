Quench Botanics Announces Investment by Kareena Kapoor Khan

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian movie icon Kareena Kapoor Khan has formed a strategic partnership with Vineeta Singh & Kaushik Mukherjee, the founders of the leading makeup brand, SUGAR Cosmetics to launch Quench Botanics, a premium Korean skincare brand tailor-made for Indian skin and weather conditions. The iconic superstar, joins the team at Quench as Co-owner and Investor, furthering her entrepreneurial journey with a vision to build the brand into one of the largest and most-loved beauty brands in the country.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrated on and off the screen for her talent, versatility, style, and beauty, strengthens her entrepreneurial objectives with her investment in Quench Botanics. Known for setting trends throughout her illustrious career, Kareena will work closely with the team at Quench Botanics to realize the vision of growing it into a true omnichannel beauty brand that addresses the real needs of the Indian consumer.

Vineeta Singh, the Co-founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics expressed her excitement at this new partnership, stating, "Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true icon in every sense, and we are delighted to build Quench Botanics with her as a co-owner and investor. Kareena embodies the essence of effortless beauty and authenticity, and her commitment to simplicity aligns perfectly with Quench Botanics' vision of offering skincare solutions that are based on minimalism and the goodness of nature. We are excited to embark on this journey together and look forward to taking Quench Botanics to greater heights of success."

Speaking about this new venture, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "I am delighted to join forces with Vineeta, Kaushik, and their entire team to bring Quench Botanics to the Indian consumer. I believe in their vision for the brand and the commitment to creating simplified, natural ingredient-led products. It perfectly captures my idea of beauty and skincare. I believe we have a differentiated product offering that will provide uncomplicated skincare solutions to address diverse Indian skin concerns and climatic conditions, all at an affordable price. I am excited to work with the team to build Quench into a well-respected and loved brand of India."

The partnership between Kareena Kapoor Khan and the makers of one of India's most sought-after cosmetics brands holds great promise for the future of Quench Botanics, as they continue to create innovative and sustainable beauty and wellness solutions that empower individuals to look and feel their best.