Scandalous Foods Raises Rs 1.6 Cr Funding to Expand its Production The pre-seed funding round was led by Anthill Angel Fund, EvolveX, Value360 and Sapphireink Ventures

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

Scandalous Foods, a one-stop shop aiming to create a category of post-meal impulse buying consumption of Indian sweets for restaurant & catering industry has raised Rs 1.6 Crore in the ongoing pre-seed funding round, backed by Anthill Angel Fund, EvolveX, Value360 and Sapphireink Ventures. Angel investors in the funding round include Wow! Momo founder Sagar Daryani, Kamnaa Aggrawal, Vikas Aggarwal, Co-founder of We Founder Circle & ex-IndiaMart and Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

The company would spend a significant amount to expand its production unit in Nasik and automate production. Alongside, it will use the funding to increase its reach from 250 touchpoints to 2000 touchpoints in a year. The plan also comprises expanding institutional sales beyond five cities and doubling down operations in Mumbai, Thane and Nasik. The company also plans to spend on product development to come up with more Indian desserts that have a shelf life and mouth-watering taste. As a B2B company, Scandalous Foods plans to tap the HoReCa industry.

"With its traditional Indian sweets, Scandalous Foods has tapped an opportunity worth $20 Billion in the post-meal impulse buying sector for mithais. Taking this forward, the brand has also brought mithais into a single-serve format at restaurants and hotels," the startup claims in a statement. It plans to move towards ethnic bars, cookies, cupcakes and finally mithai sachets.

Sanket S, CEO & CPO, Scandalous Foods, said, "We have embarked on an exciting journey to revolutionize the culinary landscape. With a fresh infusion of funds, we will expand our production facility and embrace automation for efficiency. Our commitment to innovation is showcased in new product development, catering to diverse tastes. We're planning to break new ground by entering wedding and corporate catering channels, extending our reach to smaller QSRs. Fueled by B2B2C aspirations, we're piloting a 'wholesale sweet shop' under our brand. This funding empowers us to sweeten moments, one delectable venture at a time."

Scandalous Foods claims to offer a solution that seamlessly integrates these treats without additional capital and operational expenditures.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Anyone Can Start a Passive Income Side Hustle For Easy Money — But Only If You Know These 5 Essential Tips First.

The rise of digital automation technology has made starting a passive income side hustle easier and more accessible than ever before.

By Ryan Barone
Marketing

Don't Just Babble on LinkedIn — You Need to Carve Out Your Own Niche. Here's Why.

To ultimately unlock the full potential of your LinkedIn experience, you need to establish yourself as a thought leader in a specific niche. This is why (and how).

By Megan Thudium
Marketing

5 SEO Tips to Grow Your Small Business

Stop following SEO strategies that don't work. Discover the five essential SEO tips you need to grow your small business.

By Nick Zviadadze
Side Hustle

He Launched His Creative Side Hustle Out of a Garage. Now It's Worth $225 Million.

Tom Humble, CXO and founder of E.C.D. Automotive Design, followed his passion for custom auto design into big business.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Living

How to Start a 'Million Dollar' Morning Routine

Restructure your morning with a few simple steps that may help to amplify your energy.

By Ben Angel