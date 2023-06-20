Short Video App Chingari Lays Off 20% Workforce The company spokesperson said that the laid off employees will be getting severance pay packages worth two months' salary

By Teena Jose

Indian short video startup Chingari has reportedly announced a round of layoffs affecting 20% of its workforce and said to be as part of organizational restructuring.

"We deeply regret the need for these workforce reductions of 20% as a part of Chingari's organisational restructuring. These were one of the toughest decisions for our management and we understand the impact they have on our employees. We are appreciative of their contributions and commitment to Chingari," said the company spokesperson.

The spokesperson further revealed that the company will also offer severance pay to the impacted employees. Additionally, the laid off employees will be getting severance pay packages worth two months's salary.

"We are recognising the contribution and dedication of the affected employees by offering a severance package equal to two months' salary to assist them during this transition. Additionally, in order to prioritise the affected employees' health during this trying time, we will make sure they have three more months of health insurance coverage," the spokesperson added.

The layoffs come weeks after Chingari's co-founder, Aditya Kothari, resigned from the company in May 2023. Furthermore, the company's statement added, "Moreover, we are devoted to supporting our impacted employees by providing all-encompassing support, such as career counselling and job placement assistance. Our priorities continue to be streamlining processes, boosting productivity, and matching resources to our long-term growth goals."

Prior to this, Chingari's peers Moj's parent company, Mohalla Tech, had reportedly laid off about 115 people after closing its fantasy gaming vertical.

