SportVot, sports broadcast and talent discovery platform, has raised ₹9.4 Crore in a Pre-Series A round. The round was led by Omidyar Network India, with participation from Anicut Capital, StartupLynk, Ventana Ventures, as well as existing investors Capital A, Ankur Capital, SucSEED Innovation Fund, and Marwah Sports.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SportVot, sports broadcast and talent discovery platform, has raised ₹9.4 Crore in a Pre-Series A round. The round was led by Omidyar Network India, with participation from Anicut Capital, StartupLynk, Ventana Ventures, as well as existing investors Capital A, Ankur Capital, SucSEED Innovation Fund, and Marwah Sports. This capital will help SportVot increase the creation of opportunities for emerging sports talent while enhancing sports participation at all levels across India, said a statement.

Sportvot is a platform that provides a full suite of online services to stream sports events and help discover sports talent from the grassroots of India. Founded in 2019, the firm has partnerships with the Brahmaputra Volleyball League in Assam, the Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association, the Football Delhi Association and the Nashik District Cricket Association.

SportVot's Co-founder Sidhhant Agarwal said, "With this substantial investment, we aim to expand our technology and product offerings, not just within India but also internationally. Our goal is to make sports and advanced sports technology accessible to the millions of athletes and sports organisations across across India and beyond"

Rohan Vyavaharkar, Director at Omidyar Network India, commented, "As an investment firm focused on the next half billion or NHB, we believe in the power of sport to create impact in this segment. SportVot is providing a platform for nurturing grassroot-level sports and democratising the process of talent discovery, especially those with limited opportunities. Its cutting-edge technology that allows anyone to broadcast from anywhere using any internet-enabled device with a camera makes it uniquely placed to help create impact."

The funding will primarily be used to make "live Sports Content and data capturing more accessible at all tiers of sport in India as well as globally", promote the culture of playing - professionally as well as casually and commercialize sports at the domestic level, the platform added.