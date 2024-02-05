SportVot Raises INR 9.4 Cr To Change The Landscape Of Grassroots Sports SportVot, sports broadcast and talent discovery platform, has raised ₹9.4 Crore in a Pre-Series A round. The round was led by Omidyar Network India, with participation from Anicut Capital, StartupLynk, Ventana Ventures, as well as existing investors Capital A, Ankur Capital, SucSEED Innovation Fund, and Marwah Sports.

By Kavya Pillai

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SportVot

SportVot, sports broadcast and talent discovery platform, has raised ₹9.4 Crore in a Pre-Series A round. The round was led by Omidyar Network India, with participation from Anicut Capital, StartupLynk, Ventana Ventures, as well as existing investors Capital A, Ankur Capital, SucSEED Innovation Fund, and Marwah Sports. This capital will help SportVot increase the creation of opportunities for emerging sports talent while enhancing sports participation at all levels across India, said a statement.

Sportvot is a platform that provides a full suite of online services to stream sports events and help discover sports talent from the grassroots of India. Founded in 2019, the firm has partnerships with the Brahmaputra Volleyball League in Assam, the Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association, the Football Delhi Association and the Nashik District Cricket Association.

SportVot's Co-founder Sidhhant Agarwal said, "With this substantial investment, we aim to expand our technology and product offerings, not just within India but also internationally. Our goal is to make sports and advanced sports technology accessible to the millions of athletes and sports organisations across across India and beyond"

Rohan Vyavaharkar, Director at Omidyar Network India, commented, "As an investment firm focused on the next half billion or NHB, we believe in the power of sport to create impact in this segment. SportVot is providing a platform for nurturing grassroot-level sports and democratising the process of talent discovery, especially those with limited opportunities. Its cutting-edge technology that allows anyone to broadcast from anywhere using any internet-enabled device with a camera makes it uniquely placed to help create impact."

The funding will primarily be used to make "live Sports Content and data capturing more accessible at all tiers of sport in India as well as globally", promote the culture of playing - professionally as well as casually and commercialize sports at the domestic level, the platform added.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Snap Inc. to Cut 10% of Total Global Workforce in 'Difficult Decision to Restructure'

The company revealed the decision in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 5.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

10 Tech Trends That Will Shape the Next Decade

Here's what the next 10 years have in store for the tech world.

By Nish Parikh
Growing a Business

4 Ways Small Business Owners Can Capitalize on Big Events

Here are four strategies small business owners can use to capitalize on major events like the Super Bowl.

By Sharon Miller
Franchise

5 Ways Emerging Franchise Brands Can Benefit From Leveraging Offshore Talent

Offshoring talent gives young franchises many benefits, from cost savings to quality maintenance to leadership development.

By David Nilssen
Business Solutions

Study Generative AI Art and Design With This $30 Bundle

You'll learn how to leverage AI art to secure ideal content for your business without having to outsource it.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

The NFL Will Not Allow Players to Place Bets During Super Bowl LVII Weekend in Las Vegas

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo to players and their staff last week.

By Emily Rella