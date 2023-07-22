The goal of starting NFTs is to give Taapsee's fans everywhere a positive platform where they can get a glimpse into her life and grow their fandom.

Actress Taapsee Pannu recently introduced "taapseeclub.com," her very own Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform that she claims will aid in identifying the genuine admirers from the anonymous trolls.

The goal of starting NFTs is to give Taapsee's fans everywhere a positive platform where they can get a glimpse into her life and grow their fandom. Individuals will have the chance to experience being on her film sets, enjoy special occasions with her, interact with her, and much more by becoming a member.

In regards to the same, Taapsee said: "In today's cluttered world, it becomes vital to separate the content we share with people who are really interested in performers and supportive of their endeavours. This makes it easier to tell the real fans apart from the anonymous trolls"

She further added, "I have decided to launch NFTs exclusively for genuine individuals, providing them with an opportunity to get to know me on a more personal level. I aim to present a distinct social media experience for my NFT members, one that differs from my public presence.

"As an extrovert who enjoys interacting with people, I find social media to be too toxic for expressing my true self. It is always beneficial to have a close-knit community of individuals who genuinely wish the best for you and contribute to personal growth."

The introductory NFT gives membership with a chance to win unique prizes hand-selected by Pannu for less than INR 3,000. Fans who join the club will receive a unique digital token that ensures their participation in the future lucky draw.

As part of the membership, Pannu will send four videos of greetings to NFT members. Fans will also receive one ticket for the lucky draw which includes five video calls with Pannu (which can be one-on-one or with several people at once), one outfit from her movie, and 100 autographed items from the actress' favourite collections.

Taapsee owns The Wedding Factory, an event planning business in addition to acting and NFT. Additionally, she is the owner of the Premier Badminton League team Pune 7 Aces in the sport of badminton.