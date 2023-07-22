Taapsee Pannu Unveils Her NFT Platform, Introductory Membership Priced at INR 3K The goal of starting NFTs is to give Taapsee's fans everywhere a positive platform where they can get a glimpse into her life and grow their fandom.

By Sujata Sangwan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Taapsee Pannu Facebook

Actress Taapsee Pannu recently introduced "taapseeclub.com," her very own Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform that she claims will aid in identifying the genuine admirers from the anonymous trolls.

The goal of starting NFTs is to give Taapsee's fans everywhere a positive platform where they can get a glimpse into her life and grow their fandom. Individuals will have the chance to experience being on her film sets, enjoy special occasions with her, interact with her, and much more by becoming a member.

In regards to the same, Taapsee said: "In today's cluttered world, it becomes vital to separate the content we share with people who are really interested in performers and supportive of their endeavours. This makes it easier to tell the real fans apart from the anonymous trolls"

She further added, "I have decided to launch NFTs exclusively for genuine individuals, providing them with an opportunity to get to know me on a more personal level. I aim to present a distinct social media experience for my NFT members, one that differs from my public presence.

"As an extrovert who enjoys interacting with people, I find social media to be too toxic for expressing my true self. It is always beneficial to have a close-knit community of individuals who genuinely wish the best for you and contribute to personal growth."

The introductory NFT gives membership with a chance to win unique prizes hand-selected by Pannu for less than INR 3,000. Fans who join the club will receive a unique digital token that ensures their participation in the future lucky draw.

As part of the membership, Pannu will send four videos of greetings to NFT members. Fans will also receive one ticket for the lucky draw which includes five video calls with Pannu (which can be one-on-one or with several people at once), one outfit from her movie, and 100 autographed items from the actress' favourite collections.

Taapsee owns The Wedding Factory, an event planning business in addition to acting and NFT. Additionally, she is the owner of the Premier Badminton League team Pune 7 Aces in the sport of badminton.

Wavy Line
Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups, venture capitalists & technology. She can be reached at sujata@entrepreneurindia.com.

Related Topics

Technology News and Trends NFT Taapsee Pannu

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

The Tractor Tycoon

In accordance with Make in India, International Tractors Ltd manufacturing facility, rolls out 1,000-plus tractor variants

By Shrabona Ghosh
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Social Media

If You Don't Start Using Threads You Will Fall Behind — Here's Why the New Tech is a Game Changer For Entrepreneurs

Meta Threads is a revolutionary concept that is transforming the entrepreneurial landscape. This article delves into the intricacies of this game-changing innovation, shedding light on its potential to redefine entrepreneurship.

By Gajura Constantin
Green Entrepreneur

How to Choose Carbon Credits That Actually Cut Emissions

Carbon credits are an important way to reduce your carbon footprint, but they can be confusing. Here's what you need to know.

By Josh Knauer
Innovation

6 Ways Small Business Owners Can Get Their Employees to Use AI

Smaller-scale enterprises will always struggle to gain a strategic edge against resource-rich conglomerates, but AI offers a new landscape, and there are proven ways to fuel employees' ability to embrace and maximize it.

By Nicholas Leighton
Technology

Apple To Rival OpenAI With Its Own GPT

The iPhone maker has built its own framework, known as "Ajax", to create large language models (LLMs) and is also testing a chatbot that some engineers call "Apple GPT".

By Kavya Pillai