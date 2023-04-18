Tezos India Collaborates With GoLive Games To Launch India's First NFT-Based Cricket Strategy Game

The game's USP lies in the fact that it is an NFT-based multiplayer game with esports tournaments, without the need for a Pay-to-Play or a Play-to-Earn model

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tezos India, a leading blockchain adoption entity, announced a strategic alliance with GoLive Games to launch 'Cricket Stars' India's first NFT-based cricket strategy game. Cricket Stars, a unique homegrown cricket strategy game has been launched in the esports space for the millions of cricket fans in India. The game's USP lies in the fact that it is an NFT-based multiplayer game with esports tournaments, without the need for a Pay-to-Play or a Play-to-Earn model.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with GoLive Gaming Studio to launch an innovative NFT-based cricket game. This collaboration signifies a significant advancement for the gaming industry and the Tezos blockchain. With this cricket game, players will be able to play, collect and trade unique cricket-themed NFTs, adding a new dimension to the gameplay experience. Our team is excited to collaborate with the gaming studio to bring this innovative game to life, and we can't wait for players to experience the thrill of NFT-based gaming on Tezos blockchain. We anticipate that this partnership will serve as a fundamental building block of our mutual dedication to transform the gaming sector," said Om Malviya, president of Tezos India.

The Cricket Stars NFT marketplace is powered by the Tezos blockchain, allowing users with Tezos wallets to trade, buy and sell their cards with other gamers through the in-game store without the need for any cryptocurrency, according to an official statement by the company.

"We understand the power of blockchain technology and its role in the gaming ecosystem. Our partnership with Tezos India is an astounding statement of blockchain technology becoming an integral part of the gaming industry. Cricket Stars offers an unmatched gaming experience to our valuable users in the form of unique NFTs and we are thankful to the Tezos India team for powering our NFT marketplace," said Ravi Kiran, founder of GoLive Games.

Tezos is a public, open-source blockchain protocol relying on a low power consumption and energy-efficient consensus while preserving decentralization.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

