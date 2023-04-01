The Weaving Wonder: Rutvi Chaudhary

Jaipur Rugs is solving the preservation of traditional craftsmanship, culture, and beauty of India through the creation and sale of high-quality rugs that are not just products but also convey a unique story and cultural heritage.

By Punita Sabharwal

Rutvi Chaudhary, Director, Jaipur Rugs

Rutvi Chaudhary's entrepreneurial journey began with a strong foundation in design and art, fueled by a passion for creating unique and contemporary works of art. Her love for design led her to pursue studies in gemology and modern art at GIA Carlsbad, London, where she gained a deep understanding of design principles and their application in crafting a brand's identity. With a keen eye for design, she collaborated with creative talents to showcase the beauty of ancestral carpet weaving in a new light. Through her cocreation approach, she transformed the industry, making it a platform for artisans and designers to collaborate and showcase their craft to the world.

I had the opportunity to work with the renowned world designer Shantanu Garg, who played a significant role in supporting and furthering my vision.

Jaipur Rugs is solving the preservation of traditional craftsmanship, culture, and beauty of India through the creation and sale of high-quality rugs that are not just products but also convey a unique story and cultural heritage. Talking about the people who bought into her vision, Chaudhary says, "At the onset of my journey, my Husband, father-in-law, and individuals who displayed a strong inclination to create a positive impact and demonstrate resilience in the face of difficulties were the individuals who believed in my vision. In addition, I had the opportunity to work with the renowned world designer Shantanu Garg, who played a significant role in supporting and furthering my vision. During our discussions about rug designs, he invited me to Hyderabad to help design a house, and despite my initial hesitation, I decided to take the chance. It turned out to be an exceptional experience that allowed me to explore my creativity and design skills." Jaipur Rugs, the brainchild of the visionary founder and her father-in-law, Nand Kishore Chaudhary, has been carving a niche for itself in the world of handcrafted rugs without any external capital infusion. The brand has been instrumental in reviving the dying art of weaving and providing opportunities for financial inclusion and self-dependence to 40,000 weavers across 5 states out of which 90% are women.

As an entrepreneur, she has experienced both the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. One of the biggest lows of her entrepreneurial journey was when their first retail store in Delhi failed to meet expectations in its initial year. It was a tough blow to their confidence, and they had to re-evaluate the strategy to figure out what went wrong and how to improve.

However, one of the biggest highs of her journey was when she decided to collaborate with some of the leading national and international designers. It was a bold move, but she knew it was necessary to put the brand on the global map. And it paid off big time! The sales skyrocketed, and they became known for innovative designs and unique collaborations. The current group turnover for Jaipur Rugs stands tall at an impressive 776 crores INR and is expected to surpass the remarkable milestone of 900 crores INR by the end of this financial year.
