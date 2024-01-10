To date, toothsi has designed over 2.5 lakh smile plans through their 600+ dental professionals, consisting of 100+ orthodontists and in-house dentists through 25 flagship centers and 400 partner dental clinics. It is present in 17+ Indian cities and 2 cities in the UAE

makeO, clear aligner and cosmetic dermatology solutions provider, announced it had raised USD 16 million in a new funding round. The round was led by 360 ONE Asset and saw participation from investors such as Ashish Kacholia, Eight Roads Ventures, Paramark Ventures, and Medlife's co-founders – Prashant Singh and Tushar Kumar.

"Our mission is to ensure that clinical-grade makeovers are more accessible, affordable and convenient to every Indian. This fundraise is a testament to the trust our investors have in our ability to execute on this vision. The capital will enable us to strengthen our online and offline footprint, offering customers the convenience of accessing our services at their doorstep or through our physical experience centers," shared Dr. Arpi Mehta, Founder & CEO, makeO.

Founded in 2018 by orthodontists-turned-entrepreneurs Dr. Arpi Mehta Shah, Dr. Pravin Shetty, Dr. Manjul Jain, and Dr. Anirudh Kale, toothsi, a clear aligner brand, is the flagship product. Later, in 2022, to go beyond clear aligners, the four founders created an umbrella brand 'makeO'.

To date, toothsi has designed over 2.5 lakh smile plans through their 600+ dental professionals, consisting of 100+ orthodontists and in-house dentists through 25 flagship centers and 400 partner dental clinics. It is present in 17+ Indian cities and 2 cities in the UAE. makeO's other offerings include laser hair reduction, acne removal, anti-ageing, teeth whitening and dental hygiene products.

The company's previous round was of USD 40.5M, Series C back in 2022.