toothsi Parent Co makeO Bags $16 M in a New Funding Round To date, toothsi has designed over 2.5 lakh smile plans through their 600+ dental professionals, consisting of 100+ orthodontists and in-house dentists through 25 flagship centers and 400 partner dental clinics. It is present in 17+ Indian cities and 2 cities in the UAE

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Canva

makeO, clear aligner and cosmetic dermatology solutions provider, announced it had raised USD 16 million in a new funding round. The round was led by 360 ONE Asset and saw participation from investors such as Ashish Kacholia, Eight Roads Ventures, Paramark Ventures, and Medlife's co-founders – Prashant Singh and Tushar Kumar.

"Our mission is to ensure that clinical-grade makeovers are more accessible, affordable and convenient to every Indian. This fundraise is a testament to the trust our investors have in our ability to execute on this vision. The capital will enable us to strengthen our online and offline footprint, offering customers the convenience of accessing our services at their doorstep or through our physical experience centers," shared Dr. Arpi Mehta, Founder & CEO, makeO.

Founded in 2018 by orthodontists-turned-entrepreneurs Dr. Arpi Mehta Shah, Dr. Pravin Shetty, Dr. Manjul Jain, and Dr. Anirudh Kale, toothsi, a clear aligner brand, is the flagship product. Later, in 2022, to go beyond clear aligners, the four founders created an umbrella brand 'makeO'.

To date, toothsi has designed over 2.5 lakh smile plans through their 600+ dental professionals, consisting of 100+ orthodontists and in-house dentists through 25 flagship centers and 400 partner dental clinics. It is present in 17+ Indian cities and 2 cities in the UAE. makeO's other offerings include laser hair reduction, acne removal, anti-ageing, teeth whitening and dental hygiene products.

The company's previous round was of USD 40.5M, Series C back in 2022.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Amazon Lays Off 'Several Hundred' Employees at Prime, Twitch: 'It Is Hard to Say Goodbye'

Employees were informed of the job cuts on Wednesday.

By Emily Rella
Money & Finance

How to Protect Your Small Business' Finances Regardless of the Economy

Several political, macro, economic and other risks demand that we try to keep our corporate treasuries ready for any eventuality.

By Zain Jaffer
Side Hustle

This Graduate Student Started a Side Hustle to Help Pay Tuition. It Earned Over $115,000 Last Year — More Than His Full-Time Job.

In 2017, Carter Osborne launched a side gig to "take the edge off" tuition payments for graduate school. But it would grow into a much larger — and lucrative — venture.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

McDonald's Is Bringing Back This Supersized Menu Item and Fans Are Divided: 'I Might Camp Out In The Parking Lot'

The Double Big Mac will start rolling out to U.S. restaurants on January 24.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

How Customer Success Can Supercharge Your Revenue

Here's how focusing on customer success can drive revenue and boost your bottom line.

By Paul Sullivan
Growing a Business

How to Navigate Risk, Regulation and Resilience in Entrepreneurship

Setbacks serve as a stark reminder of the volatility and unpredictability inherent in business.

By Henri Al Helaly