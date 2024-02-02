Union Budget 2024: FMCG Companies Bullish On Rural Development The announcements will go a long way in empowering rural women and enhancing the quality of life in rural India, thereby ensuring sustained demand for branded consumer goods

By Shrabona Ghosh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Canva

Presenting the Union Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasized on the importance of farmers/anna datas. The acknowledgement of farmers as 'Annadata' and the various schemes, such as PM-Kisan Samman Yojana and PM Fasal Bima Yojana, providing financial assistance and crop insurance, demonstrate a commitment to the welfare of the agricultural community. "We need to focus on the poor, women, youth and farmers/anna data. Their needs, aspirations and welfare are our highest priority. All four require and receive government support, their empowerment and well-being will drive the country forward," she said.

"The integration of 1361 mandis through the Electronic National Agriculture Market is a positive step towards creating a more efficient and connected agricultural ecosystem. This will not only benefit farmers but also contribute to the overall development of the rural economy. The comprehensive program for supporting dairy farmers, coupled with efforts to combat Foot and Mouth Disease, aligns with our belief in sustainable and inclusive growth. India being the largest dairy producer globally, the focus on enhancing productivity in the dairy sector presents a significant opportunity for the FMCG industry," said Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd.

The widespread adoption of Nano-DAP across all farming regions is a commendable innovation, empowering farmers and aligning our practices with environmental harmony, reflecting a conscientious approach within the FMCG sector. Moreover, the launch of the 'Atmanirbhar Oilseeds Abhiyaan' marks a pivotal step towards achieving self-sufficiency in oilseed production, showcasing our commitment to advancing self-reliance and sustainable practices within the FMCG landscape. "We commend the vision and intent expressed by the government through the interim budget proposals to create a pathway for inclusive and sustainable growth for India. As an FMCG player we support the vision that will empower different segments of society, making them partners in the growth journey. The government's focus on development is evident encompassing various social groups and people at all levels," said, Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO - Adani Wilmar.

The standout feature of the Interim Budget 2024-25 was its adherence to fiscal discipline, exemplified by the decision to cap Fiscal Deficit for FY2024-25 at 5.1 per cent. Notably, the government's enhanced capital expenditure to a robust INR 11.11 lakh crore lays the foundation for long-term economic growth. While not immediately pandering to populist impulses, the budget allocates significantly to infrastructure development and provides incentives for rural housing, agriculture, and fisheries. "The strategic decisions to enhance incentives for rural populace, particularly women, are expected to have a lasting positive impact, enhancing sentiments over the long term. The extension of healthcare coverage under Ayushman Bharat to ASHA and Anganwadi workers, and expansion of the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme's target to 3 crore women are big positives this year, and will go a long way in empowering rural women and enhancing the quality of life in rural India, thereby ensuring sustained demand for branded consumer goods," said Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India Limited.
Shrabona Ghosh

Correspondent

A journalist with a cosmopolitan mindset. I lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations' wherein I cover corporates across verticals and try to tell stories on innovations. Apart from this, I write industry pieces on FMCGs, auto, aviation, 5G and defense. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

5 Habits Shared by the Most Successful Leaders

After three decades of working with CEOs, I've come to find that these five fundamental habits are shared by the most successful leaders.

By Sam Reese
Business News

H&M CEO Abruptly Resigns Weeks After Advertisement Scandal: 'It Has Been Very Demanding'

Helena Helmersson has been with the company for 26 years.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

5 Vital Lessons I Learned By Taking a Mini Break From the Entrepreneurship Grind

Like you, I have big goals for my company and know that getting lost in the minutiae won't get me there. Taking time away for personal and professional development ensures that you remember to look up.

By Meghan Gaffney
Science & Technology

The Number 1 Most Bankable AI Skill You Must Have to Succeed in 2024

If you don't foster this skill, you'll fall behind the pack financially.

By Ben Angel
Leadership

The Ultimate 7-Step CEO Guide to Visionary Leadership

How can CEOs create a vision so powerful that it turns a shared dream into reality, igniting organizational transformation?

By Derek Lusk
News and Trends

Paytm CEO On Focusing On Compliance First and Not Technology

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of One97 Communications, the parent firm of fintech major Paytm, says the company will focus on compliance as a primary approach, ahead of technology as it works to navigate its business model post the central bank's restrictions.

By Entrepreneur Staff