Urvann, a gardening-focused hyperlocal marketplace, has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be utilized to enhance the technology and facilitate expansion into different regions across the country.

"Gardening as a business is an untapped market for the Indian market especially in urban areas. Urvann aims to enhance the gardening experience across cities by providing a wholesome experience with their extensive service and their collaboration with local nurseries. At IPV we look forward to extending strategic support and helping them penetrate new markets and scale their business," said Mitesh Shah, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures.

Urvann has established a platform for regular engagement and discussion regarding plant-related inquiries, and engages its users through weekly workshops, events, and community groups. The company also claimed that it has assisted over 50,000 plant parents in their gardening journeys.

"IPV has been really supportive throughout our journey. With the help of IPV, we scaled Urvann from X to 10X and now with this round, we are looking to scale further from 10X to 100X across the country," said Sambhav Jain, co-founder of Urvann.

Founded in 2021 by Sambhav and Akanksha, Urvann is a hyperlocal marketplace for live plants and gardening products that leverages a content-community-commerce model to create a one-stop shop for live plants and gardening products and services.