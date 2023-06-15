Urvann Raises Pre-Series A Funding Round Led By Inflection Point Ventures The funds will be utilized to enhance the technology and facilitate expansion into different regions across the country

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Urvann, a gardening-focused hyperlocal marketplace, has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be utilized to enhance the technology and facilitate expansion into different regions across the country.

"Gardening as a business is an untapped market for the Indian market especially in urban areas. Urvann aims to enhance the gardening experience across cities by providing a wholesome experience with their extensive service and their collaboration with local nurseries. At IPV we look forward to extending strategic support and helping them penetrate new markets and scale their business," said Mitesh Shah, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures.

Urvann has established a platform for regular engagement and discussion regarding plant-related inquiries, and engages its users through weekly workshops, events, and community groups. The company also claimed that it has assisted over 50,000 plant parents in their gardening journeys.

"IPV has been really supportive throughout our journey. With the help of IPV, we scaled Urvann from X to 10X and now with this round, we are looking to scale further from 10X to 100X across the country," said Sambhav Jain, co-founder of Urvann.

Founded in 2021 by Sambhav and Akanksha, Urvann is a hyperlocal marketplace for live plants and gardening products that leverages a content-community-commerce model to create a one-stop shop for live plants and gardening products and services.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups Technology News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Side Hustle

She Picked Up a Side Hustle Her Husband Saw on 'Shark Tank' — Now It Brings in More Than $100,000 Per Year

Stephanie Jackson started working with BabyQuip in 2020 and says the venture's "surpassed" all of her previous gigs.

By Amanda Breen
Social Media

Is Social Media Making You Less Social?

In a time when we seem more social, we are also lonely and disconnected.

By Kevin Kaminyar
Business News

If You Used Google Anytime Between 2006 and 2013, the Company May Owe You Money—Here's How to Collect

Google is paying $23 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that claims it violated user privacy by sharing data with third parties.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

4 Secrets to Growth in a Tough Sales Environment

Founders need to ensure they are preparing their own businesses to capitalize on the potential ahead.

By Dave DeWalt
Health & Wellness

How This Harvard Professor Is Using AI to Heal Our Wounds

The co-founder of Matice Biosciences shares how her company is unlocking nature's regenerative superheroes to instruct human wound healing.

By Jessica Abo
Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Can Crypto Go Green? Examining the Environmental Implications of Cryptocurrencies

Since 2009, cryptocurrencies have been an innovation to watch and a subject of several debates. One such debate is its impact on our environment.

By Vladimir Gorbunov