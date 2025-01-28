Veloce Opportunities Fund Surpasses INR 140 Crore Milestone, Targets INR 200 Crore Corpus The fund has secured commitments exceeding INR 140 crores, including a INR 40 crore green shoe option, on its way to achieving its INR 200 crore target corpus in the coming months.

Veloce Fintech, a subsidiary of the Lemon Group, has announced a milestone for its SEBI-registered Category-II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), the Veloce Opportunities Fund. The fund has secured commitments exceeding INR 140 crores, including a INR 40 crore green shoe option, on its way to achieving its INR 200 crore target corpus in the coming months. Of the committed amount, over INR 100 crores have already been drawn down and deployed, as per a press release.

The Veloce Opportunities Fund aims to fill a critical market gap by offering venture debt and pre-IPO funding to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This initiative is designed to provide growth capital to businesses with strong scalability potential, while simultaneously offering structured investment opportunities to its investors.

Founded by Lemon Group and led by Nirav Jogani, Veloce Fintech specializes in connecting Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs), real estate developers, MSMEs, and startups with institutional investors. The fund's management team combines financial experience with cutting-edge technological insights to deliver sustainable growth for its portfolio companies and consistent, high returns for investors.

The fund takes a sector-agnostic approach, targeting over 20 companies across diverse industries, including manufacturing, technology, healthcare, real estate, and services. Businesses are evaluated using a meticulous framework that examines financial performance coupled with innovation potential, and market scalability. The fund seeks to deliver returns exceeding 18 per cent, emphasizing regular interest income and quicker cash flows, ensuring reduced volatility and consistent payouts.

Nirav Jogani, founder of Veloce Fintech, commented, "With the Veloce Opportunities Fund, we are addressing a crucial gap in the market by empowering MSMEs with venture debt and pre-IPO funding. Our approach combines rigorous evaluation and a technology-driven tracking mechanism to identify scalable, high-potential businesses. The INR 140 crore milestone underscores strong investor confidence and our commitment to driving innovation across multiple sectors."

Jogani also highlighted the fund's centralized investment dashboard, offering investors real-time updates and insights into fund performance. This focus on transparency and efficiency enhances value for stakeholders while supporting India's burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem.
