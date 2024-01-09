Warehouse Robotics Startup Accio Robotics Raises $1.8M in a Pre-Series A Funding According to the official release, Accio plans to utilise the funds towards reinforcing the technology and product team, establish channels for international growth and to enable more robot deployments

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Bangalore-based warehouse automation solutions provider Accio Robotics announced it had raised USD1.8M in a Pre-Series A funding round from a mix of new and existing investors.

Investors such as BIG Capital, Unisync Angels, Daniel Fitzgerald, Roots Ventures, and Anuj Bihani were reported to have participated in the round.

"This fundraise comes at a great time for Accio. It puts us in a fantastic position to showcase our products in the global landscape, as well as put us in a better position to assemble a stronger team. We are grateful for the support that our investors have shown us. It is definitely going to help us realise our goal of building world class robotics products at a global level," shares Pranav Srinivasan, Co-founder, Accio Robotics.

The warehouse robotics startup was founded in 2019 by Srinivasan and Tuhin Sharma as a means to transform how businesses manage order picking in their warehouses. It offers two products- AccioPick Pilot, an assisted order picking offering, and AccioOS, a solution to analyse, assign and integrate processes.

Its products are used in industries such as E-Commerce, Groceries, Pharma, 3PL, Automobile & Auto Ancillary, and Industrial.

According to the official release, Accio plans to utilise the funds towards reinforcing the technology and product team, establish channels for international growth and enable more robot deployments. Additionally, it plans to officially launch and showcase its product globally in February 2024 and expand to global markets.
