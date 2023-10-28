As a mark of the second anniversary since Elon Musk took over Twitter, now X, the platform introduced two new subscription plans.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter after the tech tycoon Elon Musk took over has now launched two new subscription plans. The new plans have been introduced to mark the two-year anniversary of Elon Musk taking over Twitter.

As per the new plans, subscription costs for Indian users range between Rs 244 and Rs 1,300 per month. These plans offer a variety of options to users to customise their experience on the platform. While there is no major difference between the existing Premium and new Premium+ plan, the new additions extend some more options to those who have been planning to get X subscription. Here's a look at plans and features.

The newly added Premium+ plan costs Rs 13,600 a year for those opting for a monthly fee, it could come down to Rs 1,300 a month. X claims to offer an enhanced user experience with this new plan. Features of the Premium+ plan include the ability to edit posts, share longer posts, undo posts, post longer videos, top articles, read longer threads without any distractions, background video playback, download videos, no ads in 'For You' and 'Following' sections, and largest reply boost.

Besides, the Premium+ plan also offers a boost to content creators with features such as Get Paid to Post, Creator Subscriptions, X Pro (Web Only), Media Studio (web only), and Analytics (web only. In terms of security, the new plan offers features such as SMS two-factor authentication, encrypted DMs, checkmark, and ID verification. Moreover, there is a host of customisation for users to enjoy such as App icons, bookmark folders, customise navigation, theme, hide likes, highlight tabs, hide checkmark, and hide subscriptions.

X has introduced a cheaper subscription plan for its users. The plan costs Rs 2,590.48 per year and comes down to a monthly subscription of Rs 244. The biggest distinguishing feature here is that subscribers of the basic plan will not be getting the verified checkmark. They may still see ads. This plan does not offer any creator hub benefits and for privacy and security, it offers two-factor authentication and encrypted DMs.

Meanwhile, the existing Premium plan is priced at Rs 6,800 a year and Rs 650 per month. Features of this plan are as it was earlier. The only distinguishing feature from the Premium+ Plan is that Premium will still feature ads in the 'For you' and 'Following' sections and will not have the Largest Reply boost feature.