Gurgaon-based care management platform, Zyla Health has raised its Series A round led by Exfinity Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from Sony Innovation Fund, Venture Catalysts, and Aureolis led by Paula Mariwala. Prior to this round, Zyla Health had raised capital from leading institutional investors, Kae Capital, Secocha Ventures, Canara Bank Ventures and Seeders.

Zyla will use the funds to accelerate growth across its three key verticals of Insurance, Corporates and Big Pharma, as well as product integrations across the healthcare ecosystem for scale.

"We are super thrilled to welcome such credible investors to the team. It is a very exciting time at Zyla, we have witnessed 300% year-on-year growth and 100% retention of our key B2B accounts in the last 1 year. With a fantastic leadership team by our side and the new fuel for growth, we are ready to truly revolutionise healthcare delivery in India. Our vision for healthcare in India is an ecosystem that puts patients at the center with every stakeholder working towards driving better health outcomes for the patient. We will give the mission everything we have", said Khushboo Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Zyla Health.

Zyla had earlier raised $1 million in its pre-series A round in July 2022. Over the last year, Zyla has added marquee clients to its portfolio, including Max Life Insurance, HDFC Ergo, Pfizer, Zydus, IBM, DHL, Godrej, GEP and others. Zyla improves the health condition of high-risk individuals to reduce claims of insurance firms, reduce insurance premiums for corporates, and improve medication outcomes as well as adherence for pharmaceutical drug users.

Zyla has created a proprietary deep tech platform to power personalised care for chronic patients, supported by their in-house care team. They claim to be the first healthcare provider in the country to integrate across the ecosystem via APIs for scale, be it client data lakes, diagnostic vendors or smart devices.

According to Shailesh Ghorpade, Founding Manager Partner, "Zyla is in an exciting space, focused on driving tangible health outcomes in people to improve their overall health and well-being and driving down hospitalisation costs. The team is extremely formidable and founders have a strong background in healthcare, technology and business. Given the increase in lifestyle diseases in the country, it is imperative to manage health outcomes by driving the right behaviour and interventions through technology. Zyla operates in that unique space and we look forward to our partnership."

"We are delighted to participate in Zyla's journey and support its mission of

advancing value-based healthcare delivery in India," said Gen Tsuchikawa, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Sony Ventures Corporation. "Zyla's steadfast

commitment to personalization and a patient-centric care delivery model enables

better clinical outcomes, offering advantages to both insurance companies and

corporates. We look forward to supporting the company's continued growth."