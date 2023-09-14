4 Fascinating Features About The Newly Launched iPhone 15 In its recent `Wonderlust` event, Apple has launched four new devices in the iPhone 15 series in India and other global markets. The new iPhone 15 models will be available from September 22 in India.

Apple in its recent 'Wonderlust' event, launched four new models in the iPhone 15 series in India and other global markets. The new models will be available from September 22 in the country. However, the pre-ordering will start a week before its availability in stores. It was Apple's first iPhone launch after the tech giant opened its stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro is the first Apple iPhone to feature an aerospace-grade titanium design.

It has the same alloy that spacecraft use for missions to Mars. The pre-ordering of all models of the iPhone 15 series will start on Friday, September 15, at 05:30 am IST. While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have an A16 Bionic chip that is also used in iPhone 14 Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have the latest A17 Pro chipset. Here are some of the features.

1. Charging Port

The brand new Apple iPhone 15 series has a USB-C type charging port, unlike the previous models. The Android-like charging port is the most prominent upgrade in the new Apple models. Apple has enhanced the battery life in its new models. The iPhone 15 has up to 20 hours of video playback, and the iPhone 15 Plus has up to 26 hours.

2. Diamond Island cut-out

Another visible difference includes the dynamic island cut-out for the front-facing camera and Face ID, earlier introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022. The Diamond Island allows the iPhone user to track their ride, see who's calling, check their flight, and so much more, according to Apple's official website.The size of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro is 6.1 inches, and the size of the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max is 6.7 inches.

3. Camera

The latest Apple iPhone 15 series has a new 48 MP camera which clicks super-high-resolution photos. The 2x Telephoto acts like a third camera, and the 4x Telephoto captures incredible details.

4. Design

It has a durable colour-infused glass and aluminium design. Apple's official website says the front Ceramic Shield is more rigid than any smartphone glass. The new iPhone 15 series is also splash, water and dust resistant. Apple has introduced the latest iPhone 15 series in five colours: black and shades of pastel pink, yellow, green, and blue. However, the iPhone 15 Pro series has a titanium finish and comes in four colours: black, blue, white, and natural titanium.

