4 Ways To Use ChatGPT

The company OpenAI came out with one of the most advanced chatbots called ChatGPT. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool is designed to answer any question asked. People who tried the tool were shocked to learn how accurate the results were. The tool can write simple texts, poetry, stories and even complete dissertations.

The world of AI is ever evolving with technology merging with our day to day activities. AI tools, especially large language models are used to guess the next word in a sentence. ChatGPT can have a conversational dialogue with users and share responses to any question asked. Due to the additional layer of Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF), it is able to accurately understand how humans communicate and how to respond to questions.

While the tech world is evolving with advanced tools like ChatGPT being free (at present) for users. We must make use of these resources to better our performance and make life easier. If you are wondering what use would an AI chatbot be to you for daily tasks. Here are 4 ways you can use the tool.

1. Explain a concept

ChatGPT as an advanced tool excels in sharing responses that are most useful. This includes explaining ideas or concepts in a simple and well informed manner. It is almost like having a teacher explain a concept. What is really helpful is that you can always ask the tool to clarify any of the points provided as many times you want.

As humans we are receptive to a lot of information but it is not necessary we would be able to explain or teach everything we know. Instead of looking up a definition and then translating it, ChatGPT provides the answer with good research and easy to understand language.

2. Compose tricky texts

The chatbot is trained to frame texts, answers and even compose poetry. As it has the ability to maintain dialogue and conversation it can also frame messages by understanding the custom requests made. If you ever have to ask your boss for a leave and don't know how, simply ask the tool to compose a message for you. If you have to compose a mail regarding some clarifications or delay, make your request to the tool and a complete mail will be prepared in the correct format.

Similarly, save your time on follow up messages, setting up meetings and other texts you frame daily. Shockingly, users have even asked the tool to frame apology messages to share with their loved ones when in trouble. This helps you not fall short of words anymore.

3. Brainstorm ideas

After a long day at work or when starting something new, ideas don't flow that fast. Instead of spending long hours to present or pitch just two to three ideas, ask the tool to share some ideas. The topic can be anything like gifts to give my granny, top business books to read, party music, easy recipes, republic day quotes and more.

Instead of searching through google pages and spending hours brainstorming, have a look at ChatGPT's responses. You can even ask the tool to make a creative copy for any of the ideas you wish to pursue.

4. Take styling tips

With the world's archive stored in the tool. It is shocking to see how all the data on trends and do's and don'ts culminates into the perfect suggestion guru. In case you have any doubts about your outfit for the first day of work or how to accessorize a dress or even how to make jeans appear more formal, ask the AI tool.

Ditch flipping through magazines and scrolling on pinterest, simply ask the AI tool and it will compile a list of tips and tricks for you to ace your looks.