When it comes to investing in a new gadget, every reason is enough! You might be a gadget freak, who loves collecting everything that’s new in the market. Or you might simply be a person who likes to stay updated with the tech world. Well, technology and its innovation have its way to lure you into investing in the products.

Like every month, May is filled with some uber cool products and we are here to guide you where you can make the investment in the right place. What makes this season extra special is the extra money that has been transferred in your account plus the summer sales. Isn’t it the win-win situation?

Let the tech-savvy under you take the charge and own some of the best gadgets from the month.

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google has finally come up with a mid-range product, giving everyone the benefit of owning a pixel. It goes without a say that Google offers the best camera and you can’t resist the temptation to buy it. Google Pixel 3a XL comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, 5.6-inch display, making it the ideal pick if quality matters to you.

Stuffcool Stuffbuds

Wireless earphones need no introduction. They are the hottest selling gadget in the market and every one of us wants it in our coolest. While the market has hundreds of wireless options, there are some which are doing a great job when it comes to powerful bass that truly packs a punch. Stuffcool’s Stuffbuds is in the market that has caught our attention. The earphone comes Bluetooth version 5.0, 300mAh charging dock and 40mAh of battery. Plus enjoy the freedom of wireless in true sense with just earbuds and your favourite track.

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 is out and game lovers just can’t miss this at any cost. One of the most anticipated games, this one needs to be in your collection by hook or by crook. Bringing the movie universe back, Mortal Kombat 11 is every fan’s dream come true. Take a break from PubG you have a real deal here.

Zakk Woodstock

Speakers are vital in life, ask music lovers and they will tell you what it means to have it. From looks to performance, Zakk Woodstock is here in the market to give some serious competition to its competitors. First thing first, the wooden touch is impeccable. Plus what if we tell you just a single charge will make this beauty entertain you for good right day. The speaker comes with dual-12W speakers who deliver high-quality sound and clear acoustic. Plus 2200 mAh battery, one couldn’t ask for more.

Garmin Forerunner 945

Garmin is here with a watch for athletes and it is a real deal. What makes it a great buy is that there is a range for every type of athlete. Be it a beginner or someone who is a pro. Garmin Forerunner 945 which is specially launched for pro athletes is amazing and comes with features that you never even thought were important. This watch surely takes fitness to altogether new level. The watch comes with 1.2-inch display covered with Corning Gorilla Glass DX making its scratch resistance. There are tons of other features, making it a total stunner.