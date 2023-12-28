One of the significant announcements that he made during his talk was that they were working with IIT Bombay to launch a 'Bharat GPT' programme and also 'comprehensively thinking' to launch an operating system for televisions.

Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani, considers himself lucky that he grew up with his inspirations around him, in the form of his grandfather, father and mother. "From a very young age the talk at home would be around what's good for India. And we always believed what's good for India was good for Reliance. This is something I've heard throughout my formative years and it's ingrained in my mind from that perspective," Akash said during a lecture series at IIT Bombay's Techfest 2023.

Akash mentioned how he has been passionate about the technology sector and obsessed with it ever since his father Mukesh Ambani got his first phone in late 2003. To him, tech is an equalizer that cuts across all kinds of boundaries and what motivates him is the lives that Jio changes on a daily basis thanks to tech. "In technology one is always working on the next idea for the next decade. We'll always keep a keen eye on the formative technologies that can shape society and benefit a lot of people, but from my point of view, we've always kept a clean eye to innovate at the customer level. The thread that connects all of these things is really what customer problem are we trying to solve and how would that really benefit India," he explained.

One of the significant announcements that he made during his talk was that they were working with IIT Bombay to launch a 'Bharat GPT' programme and also 'comprehensively thinking' to launch an operating system for televisions.



Most interesting, however, were his observations on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"I think AI is going to transform every area of products and services. We were working very hard to launch AI not only as a vertical inside our organization, but also horizontally across all other sectors. We've been working on our own OS for a while now, for the TV's, and we were comprehensively thinking about how to launch it from. To me, yes, AI stands for artificial intelligence, but it also stands for 'all included'. So that's something that I truly believe in and unless we give it in forms of consumable products and services and I think we've just scratched the surface. I think the transformative areas of AI that will be is what can we do with it for social good," Akash said.

On a lighter note, he started off the session by stating that being at IIT Bombay was an honour for him, and how his father, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, found it difficult to believe that he was actually coming for a talk there, which is why his wife accompanied him as a witness.