Amazon is apparently stepping into the field of artificial intelligence (AI) with a new chatbot project dubbed Metis in an effort to demonstrate its technological capability.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amazon is apparently stepping into the field of artificial intelligence (AI) with a new chatbot project dubbed Metis in an effort to demonstrate its technological capability. Amazon's strategic entry into the growing AI chatbot market is marked by this endeavor, which is positioned to compete with current models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Metis from Amazon reportedly wants to transform user engagement by utilizing cutting-edge AI capabilities. The chatbot, which gets her name from the Greek goddess of wisdom, will make its public debut in September 2024 at Amazon's annual Devices and Services event.

According to the report, those who are aware of the project disclosed that Metis will use Olympus, a proprietary AI model owned by Amazon, which offers improved capability above what is currently offered by the industry. Metis, in contrast to traditional models, is made to function smoothly through web browsers, allowing for broad accessibility.

Metis is ready to show off its adaptability in multimodal interactions by doing well in a variety of tasks like image generation, information retrieval, and conversational engagements. The chatbot utilizes a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) artificial intelligence architecture to combine data retrieval from large datasets with text creation, resulting in responses that are accurate and contextually relevant.

According to reports, Senior Vice President and Head Scientist Rohit Prasad leads Amazon's Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) branch, which is in charge of developing Metis. According to reports, Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon, takes a hands-on approach, highlighting the project's strategic importance in the organization's AI plan.

Even so, some internal stakeholders are worried about competitive timing and possible market saturation despite Amazon's bold moves. With well-known competitors already firmly established in the AI chatbot space, Amazon will have a difficult time differentiating itself in the market with Metis.

Industry observers are keeping a careful eye on Amazon's entry into the AI chatbot space ahead of its launch, making predictions about how it would affect customer interaction and technology advancement. Expectations are high over Metis's ability to incorporate state-of-the-art AI capabilities into routine user interactions as Amazon gets ready to introduce it.