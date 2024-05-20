You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

An upcoming study has outlined Apple's artificial intelligence (AI) plan, which may be unveiled during the company's annual developer-focused conference, the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). According to reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant is attempting to add "proactive intelligence" and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into Siri, its built-in virtual assistant, to make it smarter. Aside from that, there are rumors that the maker of the iPhone has teamed up with OpenAI and will reveal a significant advancement in AI at WWDC 2024.

CEOs at Apple are reportedly not particularly confidence in the speed at which the company is developing artificial intelligence, according to a report by Mark Gurman in a newsletter. There is an internal belief that the company's competitive advantage will not likely narrow very soon. After OpenAI and Google revealed more improvements to their AI models at separate events this week, worries probably grew even more.

When Apple presents WWDC 2024 on June 10, it's also said to be bringing some heavyweights. As was previously established, Siri is one of the focal points. The virtual assistant can accomplish certain simple tasks, but when it comes to speech and functionality, it is far behind more advanced AI chatbots. The manufacturer of iPhones want to modernize it by incorporating AI. Gurman said Siri is going to receive "proactive intelligence" capabilities driven by AI, which will include the ability to auto-summary iPhone notifications, quickly summarize news articles, transcribing voice memos, and more. Upgrades to current features are also possible.

With iOS 18, Apple may possibly release AI-powered editing tools in addition to Siri. Although specifics regarding these features are unknown, it's thought they would resemble those found in smartphones from the Samsung Galaxy S series and Google Pixel. Gurman continues, "Those who have used AI in Adobe Inc.'s apps for the last several months won't be impressed by any of those features."

Lastly, the official announcement of Apple and OpenAI's alliance may possibly take place at WWDC 2024. According to the article, the two businesses are already working together to transfer the latter's AI technology to the former. Uncertainty surrounds the nature of these functions, but some rumors suggest that the AI company may connect ChatGPT with the iPhone and grant native access to its AI assistant.