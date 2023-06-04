Apple WWDC 2023: Taking User Experience To The Next Level with iOS 17 and More The much anticipated Apple WWDC has unveiled some of the most powerful developments the company has brought its iOS family. Today is the first day of the annual Apple World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023.

By Kavya Pillai

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

YouTube

The much anticipated Apple WWDC has unveiled some of the most powerful developments the company has brought its iOS family. Today is the first day of the annual Apple World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. The company was expected to introduce new products and significant updates to the software for iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks and more.

This year the anticipation around the new and first-ever Apple AR/VR headset ensured a steady count of million viewers on the live stream. This lavish 5-day conference will be held from June 5-9 from Apple's ring-shaped Apple Park corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California. CEO Tim Cook along with the world could not wait for the show to commence and shot a tweet to his fans minutes before the start.

Right after Cook's brief welcome address under the multicoloured arches of the Park we were introduced to the new MacBook Air that John Ternus, Apple's hardware chief proclaimed is "The world's best 15-inch laptop." The laptop is 11.5mm thin and easy to carry around by weighing 3 pounds that comes in 4 colours. The new MacBook has 6 speakers and delivers immersive audio with the M2 chip new air making it 12 times faster than Intel-based MacBook Air. The new M2 Ultra chip can drive 6 Pro Display XDRs. It can deliver 20% faster CPU, 30% faster GPU, and 40% Neural performance

Mac Pro after two years has been updated at a price starts from $6,999. Along with this the new iOS 17 coming to Phone, FaceTime and Messages was introduced. Users can now set a new "Contact Poster" to choose what it looks like when they call someone else with iOS 17. Audio message transcription, new stickers and more. Surprisingly a new app Journal was introduced that takes inspiration from users that took about journaling to keep in touch with their mental health. Users can blog about a variety of topics from music, places, photos and other activities brought to their attention through prompts. Apple's efforts to improve its user's health and well-being have been might impressive this year with its varied updates.

