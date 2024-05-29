Google is deploying Gemini, its artificial intelligence chatbot, to Chromebook Plus laptops in an effort to promote the adoption of its AI tools by a wide user base. On Wednesday, the company updated a plethora of AI-powered features to ChromeOS and introduced new Chromebooks to the market.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The search engine giant claims that its Gemini-powered AI features would make it easier to get things done. For example, Google's "Help Me Write" feature works in any text box. Users can ask Google's AI to rewrite the selected text, reword it in a specific way, or change the tone. Google is also introducing the option to generate personalized wallpapers using generative AI. Magic Editor for Google Photos is also coming to Chromebook Plus. Furthermore, Live Caption will give subtitles in other languages during Zoom and Google Meet video conferences, potentially lowering language barriers. Gemini, Google's ChatGPT competitor, is also accessible as a standalone app, with users able to ask the AI chatbot to do anything from write a cover letter to correct grammar in essays.

Last year, Google launched Chromebook Plus, a new certification program akin to Intel's Evo program for Windows PCs, to simplify Chromebooks and assist users in selecting high-quality ChromeOS-powered notebooks. The purpose of the "Chromebook Plus" branding on a notebook is to meet particular hardware specifications. Chromebook Plus notebooks start around $350, which is still less than Windows laptops and MacBooks. Google announced that HP, Acer, and Asus will release new Chromebook Plus models.

Google's addition of Gemini AI to ChromeOS and the conversion of Chromebooks into AI-capable notebooks are part of a larger ambition to incorporate developing technologies into products across several price points and operating systems. ChromeOS and Chromebooks have a wide user base, particularly in the educational market. Schools are an important market for Chromebooks, while the popularity of ChromeOS-powered notebooks has decreased in recent years. Google's AI integration may be intended to revitalize Chromebooks.

Apple and Microsoft are also interested in the school sector, and they are not willing to let Google win it alone. Apple is already advertising the 10th-generation iPad, which will be available in October 2022, as its entry-level basic model. Apple recently permanently reduced the base model's price from $449 to $349. Meanwhile, Microsoft has rearchitected Windows 11 to run dozens of AI models in the background as part of an AI revamp with the new "Copilot Plus PCs." The Redmond behemoth anticipates that 50 million AI PCs will be purchased over the next year.

