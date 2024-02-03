GTA 6 Release Date Leaked For Q1 2025 In a turn of events for avid Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans, 2023 marked the unveiling of the first teaser for the highly anticipated GTA 6 by Rockstar Games.

In a turn of events for avid Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans, 2023 marked the unveiling of the first teaser for the highly anticipated GTA 6 by Rockstar Games. The gaming community was sent into a frenzy as the trailer quickly shattered records, surpassing the previous record-holder, YouTuber Mr Beast, for the most views within the initial 24 hours, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already fervent anticipation surrounding the game.

Speculations about various elements of GTA 6 have been rife, fueled by the tantalizing glimpses provided in the trailer. The buzz has reached new heights as reports suggest that the release date for GTA 6 could be as early as the first quarter of 2025. This revelation comes from Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, during a recent conference call where they outlined their projected roadmap for revenue and profit.

According to a post by @GTAVI_Countdown, Take-Two anticipates a staggering $8 billion in revenue for the fiscal year 2025, which concludes on March 31. The post suggests that the only way to achieve this ambitious revenue goal is through the launch of GTA 6. If these projections hold true, fans may be treated to the highly awaited game between January and March 2025.

In an official statement, Take-Two Interactive announced, "Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet." As the gaming world eagerly awaits further details, the countdown to the potential early 2025 release date of GTA 6 continues, accompanied by a wave of speculation and anticipation.
