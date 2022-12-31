How Does Web 3.0 Evolve And Function?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Web 3.0 is a term we keep hearing increasingly nowadays, and it is a concept that is still evolving. The one thing which we can say for sure is that it shall make extensive use of blockchain-based technologies, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI). It is the third generation of the evolution of web technologies.

But what is web 3.0?

Web 3.0 is the upcoming version of the internet where apps and websites will process information in an intelligent human-like manner using various innovations such as artificial intelligence, big data and more. Web3 is also known as the semantic web because of its aim of being a more intelligent, open, and autonomous internet.



"The semantic web presents an intricately interconnected concept of web 3.0. The semantics web is not inherently complex, at its heart it's pretty simple, and it is the relationship of things. It is an intelligent, independent, and open Internet that used AI and machine learning to act as a 'global brain' and interpret content conceptually and contextually. Web 3.0 will most certainly shift the status quo and its consequences will be interesting. If executed well, web 3.0 will effectively give back users complete control over their data," believes Abhijit Shukla, CEO and Director, Tarality.

Anshul Agarwal, Co-founder & Director, XR Central, breaks down the evolution stages for us and tells us about what the future holds. "The internet today is unrecognizable from its early days, and the various applications of the web are in a league of their own now. However, the changes have been mostly focused on user interactivity and massification of internet usage. The evolution of the internet can be separated into three stages: Web 1.0, Web 2.0 and Web 3.0. Web 1.0 being the first reliable internet used in the 1990's, followed by the Web 2.0 which is the version most widely used today, and then comes the Web 3.0 which is the next generation of the internet which is still being developed and perfected," he says.

According to Agarwal, a few important benefits of Web 3.0 are that it will expand data connectivity that will help in the networking of online information. It will be easier to share information, there shall be improved data privacy and control, enhanced transparency, open data accessibility, improved data processing and personalized and efficient web browsing.

Education is a field which shall also be coming within the ambit of Web 3.0 significantly, with companies such as TimesPro launching courses related to various aspects of it such as on the Metaverse, blockchain and more. Like Mohankumar Silaparasetty, Head, Technology Programs, TimesPro told us, "It will propel the education sector and make education accessible, providing numerous skilling, upskilling, and employment opportunities. The ultimate goal of web3.0 is to create a more connected and intelligent internet to facilitate exchange of knowledge and ideas."