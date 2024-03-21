Meta, has launched a "comprehensive approach" to prevent voter manipulation, reduce false information, and boost accountability and transparency on its platform ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Meta, has launched a "comprehensive approach" to prevent voter manipulation, reduce false information, and boost accountability and transparency on its platform ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The 18th general elections will take place in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, according to a recent announcement by the Election Commission.

According to Meta, this will allow an Elections Operations Center specifically for India to recognize possible risks and instantly take necessary action across all of the company's apps. Additionally, Meta announced that specialists from a variety of departments inside the firm, including data science, engineering, research, operations, content policy, and legal teams, will come together at its operations center specifically dedicated to India.

The social media company further stated that it has a close working relationship with the Election Commission of India thanks to a voluntary code of conduct that was signed in 2019 and gives the ECI access to a "high priority" route for reporting illegal content.

According to Meta, the most harmful kinds of false information are already eliminated, including anything that would prevent people from voting or cause impending violence or injury. However, based on feedback from its "local partners," the business will also remove anything linked to unfounded allegations that a member of one faith is physically abusing or harassing a member of another religion.

In addition, the parent corporation of Facebook intends to facilitate fact-checkers' ability to locate and rate election-related content while also growing its network of independent fact-checkers. Meta announced that it will utilize keyword detection to streamline the process of rating false material for fact-checkers.

Content that has been "altered"—that is, if the audio, video, or picture has been "fabricated, manipulated, or transformed"—will be flagged by fact-checkers. After being marked as modified, the post will show up less frequently in Facebook's feed and be hidden on Instagram.