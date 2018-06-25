Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Since October 2017, Bhupinder's family has to stand in a queue like others to collect water for regular use from tap that comes twice a day and his family of five is lucky if they manage five to six buckets for the entire day. The pollution of the nearest water source, a reservoir, has forced in the discontinuation of water supply as stated by the Delhi Jal board. With Cape Town announcing the Day Zero terror, the world heartbeat is racing against the water crisis like never before.

Warning from UNESCO

It has been predicted by UNESCO that an intensified water crisis is going to expand across the nation by 2050, with many parts of central India battling a withdrawal of 40 percent of the renewable surface water resources. The Central Pollution Control Board warns that if the situation is not reversed immediately, the "demand for freshwater for all uses will be unmanageable".

We have grown up with the inclination of decimation of natural resources or amenities like water, air, land etc. in ways that can only be termed as demolition of earth's storehouse of energy. Earth's resources do not make up a handful of property and is a matter of countries, continents, oceans etc. and one will be astound to know that when it comes to earth destroying phenomena like pollution, reduction in biodiversity, change in temperature, it is actually impacting all of those vast stretches of mountains, forests ,land, rivers, deserts, etc. Such is the grandeur of the ruination we have brought upon planet earth. Water meagreness is one such instance. A 2014 survey of the world's 500 largest cities reckon that one in four is in a situation of "water stress". According to UN-supported projections, in 2030, global demand for fresh water will over reach the supply by 40%, thanks to an amalgamation of climate change, human action and population growth.

Water wastage is an epidemic

Even after getting consistent warnings from various sources to not waste water, does it sound like too distant a reality that we would soon run out of this resource? Also a lot of people, including you and I will not have access to clear drinking water? With 1.2 B, one-fifth of the world's population living in areas of water scarcity and 500 M approaching to a similar situation, 3.8 B people could be living in water stressed condition by 2025. People die every year because of unsafe & contaminated water. India has only 1,000 cubic metres per person for its 1.2 billion strong population. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that a country with 1,700 cubic metres of water per person is water stressed, which makes India a moderately high water stressed country.

There will be no water left

Cape Town is just the tip of the iceberg. There are 11 other cities most likely to run out of water. Bangalore occupies the second position in the list. From Jakarta to China and from Moscow to Istanbul, even London is predicted to be facing similar water shortage in the coming future.

"Jal hi Jeevan hai" life without water is synonymous to life without oxygen. With the ongoing TriUMPH of America's volatile political scenario to the MODI-fying scenes of our country, who has time to think of water scarcity? If the drinking water becomes an extinct like the DoDo duck, we would be casted in a film called the "Human-Park' like that of the Jurassic Park for the entertainment of robots like Sophia. With her constant promise to destroy the human race, technology is somewhere heading beyond our reach.

Remedy for the issue

But every coin has two perspectives. Technology has made our life easier. There are also developing instances of innovative practices and technological enlargement that are leading to more proficient recycle and reuse in areas that are having insufficient water. Among the other technological solutions of water extinction, there is a technology- AWG (Atmospheric Water Generator) that replicates the natural process of condensation by simulating a dew point, which permits it to make water continuously, even in low humidity conditions.

Air-to-water technology is the process of converting water vapour in the air (humidity) to water. Atmospheric water generators replicate this natural process of condensation by simulating the dew point, which allows it to make water continuously, even in low humidity conditions. The condenser transforms the vapour in the air from gas to a liquid (water) by continuously reaching the dew point with cool air. The primary issue of water scarcity is entirely different. Water being one of the necessities for the continuation of life, it does not have an alternative either for you or any living being on earth or the nature as a whole.

A water purifier also generates clean drinking water but a lot of water gets wasted in the process. Atmospheric Water Generators are future-proof and future forward machines that create water from the air around us. Solar atmospheric water generators require no water rather it works like an air conditioner resulting in "0' water wastage. Another benefit of this method of water retrieval is no additional operating expenses, and because the atmospheric water generator is autonomous, there are no electric bills. RO water purifier does not kill waterborne disease-causing bacteria and viruses and there is a high probability that microorganisms can pass through RO membrane; where as in AWG, clean and pure water from air produced goes through multi filtration, RO, and UV treatment and ultimately eliminating hazards caused by viruses, bacteria, pesticides and heavy metal contaminants.

In purifiers, as natural minerals are removed, the water gets de-mineralized as a result, taste is affected. But water from air that water generators make contains rich oxygen which not only improves metabolism of the body but also tastes sweeter and better. AWG makes water from air itself which still includes the required minerals and vitamins since it is not processed or treated in water plants. So, whether you are living in a remote area, or your job is taking you to a place where living conditions are less than favourable, this technology will always bring a hassle free clean drinking water.



All the advertisements and caution signs that you run into, asking you to save money is a long reiteration that you are absolutely tired of, I understand. But have you ever pondered on, why people have gone out of their way to persuade you to save water, not leave the tap open, use buckets to take bath? Well, because they have got a sight of what the future might be holding for us and they are scared. As the State Pollution Control Boards evaluated 275 rivers across 29 states, the report found that while Maharashtra had 49 polluted river stretches, Assam ranked second at 28, Madhya Pradesh third with 21, Gujarat 20, and West Bengal 17. The demand for water is increasing with the continuous growth of population but unfortunately, the supply is the same, rather it is further reducing. Believe me you; the uncertainty for the coming generation has begun.



Problems in areas with plenty of rainfall



If you are thinking that water scarcity cannot occur in areas where there is plenty of rainfall and availability of fresh water, then you are wrong because it all depends on how the water is being collected, stored and distributed. This AWG technology is capable of generating from 40 to 10,000 litres of drinking water in a 24H cycle, while satisfying all requirements.



More than 45% of the world's pollution is due to the pathogenic micro-organisms. EU's Clean Drinking Water directive and The Safe Drinking Water Act in the USA are important steps to ensure clean drinking water supply. The demand for water has expanded by more than 300 percent in the last 50 years, while the supply remains the same. With just 60% of water primed for consumption by 2030, we are gazing at a global emergency. The hour has come to attempt and find economical yet sustainable solutions to minimize the utilization of groundwater and innovate to develop a technology which is cost efficient to provide clean drinking water for mankind. There is an exigency for a new source of fresh water. With the ever-approaching menace of exhausting the world's supply of fresh water, Atmospheric Water Generators are created to tackle water problems and provide safe drinking water.

Sources of atmospheric water

Well, I know what is hammering your thoughtful mind now; "Is vapour in the air unlimited? Well, yes.' The system does not cause any imbalances in the atmosphere as all the removed water vapour is naturally replenished with water evaporated from the ocean and other water bodies. The Earth's atmosphere holds almost 13 trillion cubic meters of water and in some of the most arid areas AWG could be used for fresh drinkable water.

The treatment that the accessible amount for water receives will determine whether it is sufficient to satisfy the demands of the community like households, industries, factories, farms, forests or not. And with 85% of the globe living in the driest part of the planet, we have all reasons to worry about. One in every three people is affected due to water shortage. There has been an increase of yearly deaths due to water scarcity and water related diseases from 6 to 8 millions in the recent years. As stated by different statistics, 1.2 billion individuals throughout the globe do not have an access to fresh drinking water because of deficiency of drinking water or lack of infra-structure to fetch water from rivers and ponds. The analysts imagine that industries operating in extreme environments such as mining and oil and gas thus could be intrigued by such a technology like AWG.

In this unlikely circumstance, ONE-MAN-ARMY will not work. This technology can only work if it is supported by the governing body. The government has been taking several oaths & measures to erase this "Water SCARE-in-CITIES'. Until this world saviour innovation acquires the DIS certification, it cannot work with the pace which the situation requires. The quantifying of water-from-air resource enables focusing on chosen urban areas where installing strategically located stand-alone processors of atmospheric water vapour will have the quickest, most beneficial impact for people confronting this issue.

Out of all the water on the planet, only about two percent is fresh water. An expansive part of this water worldwide has already been adulterated by chemicals, industrial effluents, sewage, and fertilisers. Only fresh water can be used for human consumption and agricultural purpose. This water is not just for human beings but also for all living creatures and so it is this 2 % of fresh water that we must endeavour to save.

The water collected from AWG is distilled in its accumulation phase and then minerals are added to the water to make it reach recommended drinking standards. The water collected is very effective for Hydroponic farming. (Currently running some test runs in India.) Other applications for Atmospheric Water Generators are in the Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage industries and Micro-Breweries.

With a full proof vision AWG technology, we can see ray of hope in the upcoming darkness.