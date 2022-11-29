The Metaverse And Future Of Gaming

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nike recently announced its .Swoosh platform, taking a step further into the metaverse space in efforts to build a robust metaverse community. Every single passing day sees the metaverse reach new heights. The next major thing that will transform the look of the digital world is already commonplace technology with not just companies such as Nike and Adidas but also classic game stars such as Manel Sort of Candy Crush and more making entries into the world of Web3.

Metaverse complements new technologies such as blockchain, IoT, gaming VPN, and 3D visualisation by generating an immersive visual experience.

"One of the main reasons we started G4AL was because we truly believed and witnessed the metaverse and blockchain to be the next big thing, especially the next generation of gaming. With G4AL, we aim to fully capitalize on the advantages of hosting games within the metaverse/blockchain such as ownership, decentralisation, increased engagement and an immersive experience." says the team at G4AL.

But what's the hype and why is the metaverse receiving so much clout? Can it co-exist with current game formats? To uncover the answers, let's talk about the metaverse and how it drives next-generation gaming.

What is the metaverse?

A shared online community that brings people together globally to interact, engage and participate. Businesses of today are developing their projects to use cutting-edge technology such as 3D reconstruction, AI, blockchain and more to make the metaverse more powerful.

The persistence is what makes the metaverse tick for most. This means that it remains available even after a player has finished using the gaming platform for a session. It also thrills gamers by offering a virtual environment for the digital imitation of our real world. When playing on a metaverse platform, players can encounter things that are quite similar to reality. They can communicate with other players, exchange virtual goods, and touch virtual objects using haptic gloves and jackets.

In-game objects in the metaverse have a monetary value. It implies that players can make money by reselling their digital goods using NFTs in the metaverse.

The evolution of online gaming

Gaming before the metaverse: Players were big fans of multiplayer games before the development of blockchain powered games. Blockchain, however, is fundamentally altering how online games are played. With capabilities like the ability to tokenize in-game items and sell them for cryptocurrency, its potential cases in NFTs and cryptocurrencies astound gamers. Players can either sell their assets or hoard them until they receive prizes from the platform, depending on the unique rules of the games. Those with a preference for real money gaming and cryptocurrency spaces are the ones who have praised the success of NFT games across the globe. These games gained popularity in addition to the yield because of the excellent visual portrayal of actual objects and the stunning aesthetics.

Now: Gaming in the metaverse: Metaverse games are a result of the gaming industry's recent progress. To experience next-generation gaming, players are accessing Web3 based games, with firms now prioritising decentralised projects since the future seems to be taking a decentralised approach. In-game ownerships and game economies remain to be one of the most important factors while developing metaverse and Web3 based games, as is in the upcoming title Elemental Raiders.

Combining elements like the battle pass from Fortnite and Battle Royale while creating a sustainable, controlled and long-term economic model within play-to-earn games, all while focusing on the actual gameplay experience remains to be a foundation to focus on. Studios such as G4AL are doing just that, by allowing a bridge between free to play and play to earn through their game pass features, enabling users to earn when they choose to. To play games together, gamers can collaborate, invite their friends and engage in interactions within the Web3 economies or the so-called metaverse. Given the interoperability within these platforms on the metaverse, gamers can also move their virtual goods between spaces with little to no alteration.

What kinds of technology allow the gaming metaverse to grow?

Due to recent advancements in the metaverse, video game developers have been driven to adopt relevant game formats.

They utilise cutting-edge technologies like blockchain and AI to create more immersive games. Here are some of the essential tools that must be available to create a gaming metaverse:

Virtual reality and augmented reality systems: The primary technologies driving the creation of the metaverse are augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), which provide a fully immersive and thrilling 3D experience.

AR uses visual components and characters to transform the real environment into a virtual one. The system is compatible with cell phones and other digital devices, allowing users to have an immersive experience anywhere they go.

Cryptocurrency and the blockchain: Building decentralised metaverses is made more accessible with blockchain technology.

Features like digitally proving ownership, transferring value, collecting digital assets, and interoperability are all made possible. Since cryptocurrencies are based on real-world currency, they can be used to transact business in the metaverse, an immersive 3D environment.

Internet-of-Things (IoT) networking: The IoT allows the metaverse to harvest information from the real world and put it to good use.

It links the metaverse with various physical gadgets, allowing virtual things to adapt their behaviour in response to environmental factors like temperature and humidity.

3D model reconstruction: Despite the familiarity with 3D technology, the COVID-19 epidemic has dramatically increased the frequency with which 3D reconstruction is performed.

Many real estate agencies have started using virtual tours to show off their properties to prospective buyers better. Being a novel idea, the metaverse has been utilising 3D recreating to enhance the experience of other existing technologies.

Conclusion

Many firms have released next-gen gaming systems while the metaverse is still in its infancy. Such forward thinking endeavours such as Decentraland and Sandbox can be expected to follow similar efforts from major internet companies like Microsoft and Facebook. That's why we'll see a far better metaverse in the not too distant future.