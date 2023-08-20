The idea was to give an organisation an entire simulator such that anyone who joins can be handed the simulator to practice till they were able to pitch perfectly. This could be a game changer.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As a Harvard Law student, Harshal Shah found himself attending a class of introduction to social entrepreneurship. Here, he realised the importance of education and innovation, and that he wanted to do something in the learning and development space. This highly ignored segment in corporations has low technology adoption and high prospects for disruption through technology innovation.

Sales is the backbone of any organisation and sales training had a gaping void of impactful knowledge transmission. The idea was to give an organisation an entire simulator such that anyone who joins can be handed the simulator to practice till they were able to pitch perfectly. This could be a game changer.

In 2018, he met his co-founder Rahul Ghatalia, a web entrepreneur. Together, they created Awarathon with the focus to bring AI-driven innovations in L&D programmes for sales trainings.



Awarathon, a generative AI-based platform enables a sales representative's interaction with the AI persona through a phone camera or desktop screen, engaging in interactive video role-plays. Trinity (AI Persona) can assume various roles, such as an angry customer, a cheerful buyer, or even an experienced customer, depending on the specific needs of the company.



The proprietary AI trainer then breaks down each element of the perfect sales pitch to provide actionable feedback. From body language to gestures to contextual speech intent, the software maps every key knowledge and skill parameter. The sales simulation can create real-time simulations that places the player in the exact environment they will face in the real world. They can falter, stammer, stumble all they want here. In front of the client, they will have to overcome their weaknesses and be ready to make the best pitch ever.

"Our clients have consistently seen (1) up to 25% increase in sales (2) up to 40% reduction in new hire onboard time and (3) up to 60% reduction in training cost," Shah told us.



Since its launch, the Awarathon Platform has analysed more than 4,00,000+ videos with the help of AI and has more than 50,000+ users in various trusted brands. It has significant presence in various parts of India as well as in parts of Asia and Africa, including Nigeria, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines.

Fact sheet:

•Amount of external funding received: The company has raised a Pre-Series A round of funds for an undisclosed amount. Estimated valuation is $ 12.5 million dollars.



•Number of people employed: The company is headquartered in Mumbai with a Tech Innovation Centre situated in Ahmedabad. It has over 30 employees.

•Turnover: Is in the course of hitting $1mn Annual Recurring Revenue

•Year of Inception: 2018

•Key customers: Dr Reddy Laboratories, Sun Pharma, Novartis, Glenmark Pharma, Mankind Pharma, Bajaj Finance

The author can be reached at bkabir@entrepreneurindia.com and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari