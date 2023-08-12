The web-sms app WhatsApp may soon allow users to seamlessly switch between two accounts. This new update will end the need to set up multiple instances of the app on the user's phone.

The web-sms app WhatsApp may soon allow users to seamlessly switch between two accounts. This new update will end the need to set up multiple instances of the app on the user's phone. A new update on the beta channel, specifically version 2.23.17.8, has introduced a multi-account feature, allowing users to add and switch between multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same app.

This multi-account feature was earlier under development but is now available to some beta testers who have installed the latest update, according to WABetaInfo. Users can add a new account by tapping the arrow icon next to the QR code button in the app's settings. They can also switch to a different account from the same menu. Each account has its own chats, notifications, and settings, and stays on the device until the user logs out.

This feature is useful for people who have more than one phone number and want to keep their personal and professional conversations separate. It also simplifies the process of using multiple accounts on the same device, as users do not need to use different devices or parallel apps to access their accounts. Users can use one app on their main device to manage and switch between their accounts.

The multi-account feature is currently available to some beta testers and is expected to roll out to more over the coming weeks. Users who want to try it out can join the Google Play Beta Program and download the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update. At present there is no information on when users can expect the feature on iOS.