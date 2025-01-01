All In Capital

News and Trends

All In Capital Leads USD 1 Mn Round in Arva Health to Revolutionise Fertility Care

With the fresh funds, the startup aims to launch India's first tech-enabled fertility clinics, starting in Bengaluru, expanding to 10 cities by 2027, including Mumbai and Delhi, while also introducing men's fertility services and digital support.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Tech Startups ThinkMetal, MetaShot, and MedMitra AI Raise Early-Stage Capital

Indian startups listed below have revealed details of their latest funding rounds, fueling their growth.

News and Trends

Fashion Startup NEWME Secures USD 18 Mn Series A Funding Led by Accel

The Bengaluru-based brand aims to deploy the raised funds to expand its omnichannel presence, establish offline stores, enhance supply chain efficiency, and invest in innovation and talent in fashion-tech.