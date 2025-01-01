All In Capital
All In Capital Leads USD 1 Mn Round in Arva Health to Revolutionise Fertility Care
With the fresh funds, the startup aims to launch India's first tech-enabled fertility clinics, starting in Bengaluru, expanding to 10 cities by 2027, including Mumbai and Delhi, while also introducing men's fertility services and digital support.
Tech Startups ThinkMetal, MetaShot, and MedMitra AI Raise Early-Stage Capital
Indian startups listed below have revealed details of their latest funding rounds, fueling their growth.
Fashion Startup NEWME Secures USD 18 Mn Series A Funding Led by Accel
The Bengaluru-based brand aims to deploy the raised funds to expand its omnichannel presence, establish offline stores, enhance supply chain efficiency, and invest in innovation and talent in fashion-tech.
Smart Appliances Startup KARBAN, Bubble Tea Brand Boba Bhai, Fintech Startup Payinstacard, FMCG Brand Adukale, and Tech Startup Plane Raise Seed Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.