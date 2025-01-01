Atomic Capital
JIIF Invests INR 26.5 Cr in Atomic Capital's INR 350 Cr Consumer-Focused VC Fund
In FY 2024–25 alone, JIIF investors deployed over INR 60 crore into 20+ startups across sectors like fintech, healthtech, logistics, AI, and now consumer.
Rio Innobev Raises INR 10 Cr from Atomic Capital to Triple Retail Reach
The fresh capital will power Rio's aggressive growth plans across four key pillars: distribution expansion, brand building, product innovation, and manufacturing upgrades.
Billion Hearts, Doodhvale Farms, and Indic Wisdom Raise Funding to Propel Growth and Innovation
The Indian startups listed below have successfully raised capital to drive their growth and expansion plans, marking significant milestones in their respective industries.
Beauty Brand Conscious Chemist Raises INR 12 Cr from Atomic Capital for Growth and Innovation in Skincare
Conscious Chemist aims to deploy the fresh funds to enhance product development, digital presence, and customer experience while expanding into new markets with strategic plans for scaling operations and distribution.