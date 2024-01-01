Avaana Capital

News and Trends

Avaana Capital Completes Final Close of USD 135 Mn Climate and Sustainability Fund

The fund is backed by Green Climate Fund (GCF), DFC, UKIDCF, SRI Fund, SIDBI, Azim Premji Trust, and corporate supporters, marking GCF's first direct investment in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Dharaksha Ecosolutions, Leezu's, and Wundrsight Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

News and Trends

Kazam Secures USD 8 Mn in Series A3 Round Led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India for E-Mobility Expansion

The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds to bolster its technology and product teams, enhance its platform offerings, and expand its market presence.

News and Trends

How Cleaner Technology is Catching the Eyes of Indian VCs

Whether it be green hydrogen, EVs, solar energy, batteries, or renewable energy, India is becoming a major market for climate-change projects. Sovereign funds and long-term investors are eager to contribute significant sums to initiatives addressing climate concerns.