Avaana Capital
Avaana Capital Completes Final Close of USD 135 Mn Climate and Sustainability Fund
The fund is backed by Green Climate Fund (GCF), DFC, UKIDCF, SRI Fund, SIDBI, Azim Premji Trust, and corporate supporters, marking GCF's first direct investment in India.
Dharaksha Ecosolutions, Leezu's, and Wundrsight Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Kazam Secures USD 8 Mn in Series A3 Round Led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India for E-Mobility Expansion
The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds to bolster its technology and product teams, enhance its platform offerings, and expand its market presence.
How Cleaner Technology is Catching the Eyes of Indian VCs
Whether it be green hydrogen, EVs, solar energy, batteries, or renewable energy, India is becoming a major market for climate-change projects. Sovereign funds and long-term investors are eager to contribute significant sums to initiatives addressing climate concerns.