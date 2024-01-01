Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel Posts Q1 Revenue of INR 38,506 crore; Up 2.8 per cent YoY
Bharti Airtel reported a net income of INR 4,160 crore, up by 158.0 per cent year-over-year
Telcos Say OTT Platforms Are Threat To National Security: Report
As per the report, the companies sought a regulatory and a licensing regime for internet-based communications companies to ensure that they adhere to rules and guidelines of the country
Bharti Airtel To Invest INR 2000 Crore For Hyperscale Data Centre
The Bharti Airtel Group, through its data centre arm, Nxtra Data Centers, will invest the amount as capital investment for the infrastructure which will further attract investments from their customers
Bharti Airtel Is Banking On PSUs And Government Departments With Its Newly Launched Sovereign Cloud Offering: Report
The solutions will help public sector companies, especially banks and other government organisations, to fast-track their digital transformation journey and manage their critical data securely over a private cloud