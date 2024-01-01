Blume Founders Fund
Resilience AI, Perpetuity Capital, and KiranaPro Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
FinX and FirstClub Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Watch Your Health, Fabriclore, and Wify Raise Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Dhruva Space Secures USD 9 Mn Funding from IAN Alpha Fund, Technology Development Board, and Others
The Hyderabad-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds for upcoming spacecraft manufacturing facilities, strategic business acquisitions, and enhancing product offerings.