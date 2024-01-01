Delhi-based
Parsons Nutritionals Secures INR 700 Cr from Lighthouse
The Delhi-based company aims to deploy the fresh funds towards expanding the firm's manufacturing capacities across both existing and emerging product categories.
Wow! Momo Foods Raises INR 70 Cr Funding as an Extension to its Latest Round from Z3Partners
The Delhi-based food brand plans to improve its distribution network, research and development initiatives for the FMCG segment, and quick-service restaurant brand growth and expansion by utilising the new earnings.
Healthcare Startup Medulance Raises USD 3 Mn in Series A Led by Alkemi Growth Capital
The Delhi-based platform aims to deploy the funds to increase its presence across the country while focusing on emergency management technology.
Logistics Intelligence Platform ClickPost Raises USD 6 Mn in Series A Led by Inflexor Ventures Partners and Athera Venture Partners
The Delhi-based platform wants to deploy the raised funds for launching new AI-driven modules, global growth, and hiring.
Mahindra-Backed Rocksport Raises Funds from Brand Capital, Jumps over 3.5X in Valuation to USD 30 Mn
The Delhi-based adventure platform aims to use the raised funds for advertising and brand-building initiatives.