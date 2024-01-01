Fund close
Playbook Partners Raises USD 130 Mn in First Close, Eyes USD 250 Mn Target
The funds have been raised through established global investors from Europe, the US, the Middle East, and India. With the green shoe option in play, Playbook Partners aims to increase the fund to USD 250 million.
VentureSoul Partners Hits INR 146.5 Cr in First Close of INR 600 Cr Fund
The Mumbai-based firm aims to invest in 20-25 startups, with individual ticket sizes ranging from INR 25 crore to INR 30 crore, capped at INR 60 crore per company.
Stride Ventures Closes Its Third Fund at USD 165 Mn
Through its sector-agnostic venture debt fund, Stride Ventures claims to meet the capital needs of the Indian startup ecosystem, with a portfolio of over 140 startups spanning consumer, fin-tech, agri-tech, B2B commerce, health-tech, B2B SaaS, mobility, and energy solutions (EV).
ChrysCapital Closes its USD 700 Mn Continuation Fund in India
The Continuation Fund has acquired a stake in National Stock Exchange of India Ltd from ChrysCapital's Fund VI.