Info Edge Ventures

Toonsutra, Anscer Robotics, and Bambinos.Live Secure Early-Stage Funding to Drive Growth

The following Indian startups have announced their latest investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
East Ocyon Bio, Culture Circle, Power Gummies, and Navanc Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

SaaS-Enabled Marketplace NowPurchase Raises USD 6 Mn to Scale MetalCloud Platform and Expand Across India

The round was led by Info Edge Ventures, with participation from Orios, 100 Unicorns, VC Grid, family offices like Dholakia Ventures, Real Ispat, and angel investors Subhrakant Panda, Ankur Warikoo, and Kedar Lele.

Info Edge Ventures, Pi Ventures, and Kalaari Capital Co-Lead USD 6 Mn Investment in Clean Electric

The new capital will be used to bolster research and development, expand the sales and operations teams, and develop new products.