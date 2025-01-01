Info Edge Ventures
Toonsutra, Anscer Robotics, and Bambinos.Live Secure Early-Stage Funding to Drive Growth
The following Indian startups have announced their latest investment rounds.
East Ocyon Bio, Culture Circle, Power Gummies, and Navanc Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
SaaS-Enabled Marketplace NowPurchase Raises USD 6 Mn to Scale MetalCloud Platform and Expand Across India
The round was led by Info Edge Ventures, with participation from Orios, 100 Unicorns, VC Grid, family offices like Dholakia Ventures, Real Ispat, and angel investors Subhrakant Panda, Ankur Warikoo, and Kedar Lele.
Info Edge Ventures, Pi Ventures, and Kalaari Capital Co-Lead USD 6 Mn Investment in Clean Electric
The new capital will be used to bolster research and development, expand the sales and operations teams, and develop new products.