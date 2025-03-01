This Week in Startup Funding: Key Investments (Feb 22–28) This week saw several startups secure crucial funding to scale their operations and expand market reach. From AI-driven research solutions to commercial EV financing, here are the standout funding deals of the week.

Geniemode – USD 50 Million

Gurugram-based Geniemode, founded in 2021 by Amit Sharma and Tanuj Gangwani, is a B2B cross-border e-commerce platform helping global buyers streamline supply chains for furniture, home textiles, apparel, and accessories. The platform simplifies sourcing, quality control, payments, and logistics, ensuring a seamless experience from design to delivery.

Investors: Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Fundamentum, Paramark Ventures, Info Edge Ventures

Bridgetown Research – USD 19 Million

Founded in December 2023 by former McKinsey strategist and Amazon research scientist Harsh Sahai, Bridgetown Research develops AI agents that automate due diligence and data analysis. Its voice bot solution autonomously recruits and interviews industry experts, gathering primary data and integrating it with alternative data sources to generate deep insights.

Investors: Lightspeed, Accel

Quick Clean – USD 6 Million

Established in 2010 by Anshul and Ankur Gupta, Gurugram-based Quick Clean provides large-scale laundry services for hospitals, hotels, and professional institutions. The startup helps businesses maintain top-tier hygiene and improve customer experiences.

Investors: Alkemi Growth Capital, Blue Ashva Capital

Vidyut – USD 2.5 Million

Founded in 2021 by ex-Swiggy and Bounce executives Xitij Kothi and Gaurav Srivastava, Bengaluru-based Vidyut is transforming commercial EV financing. By decoupling the battery from the vehicle and offering it on a pay-per-kilometer subscription model, Vidyut reduces the upfront cost of three-wheeler EVs by 35-40%, making them more affordable than traditional ICE vehicles.

Investor: Flourish Ventures

FanTV – USD 3 Million

Founded in 2023 by Prashan Agarwal, FanTV integrates AI and blockchain to empower content creators with monetisation tools. Its ecosystem includes AI-driven content creation, digital tipping, and Creator Coins that allow direct fan engagement. The platform's hybrid economic model enables users to purchase premium AI tools and support creators through engagement rewards.

Investors: Mysten Labs, Cypher Capital, CoinSwitch Ventures, Illuminati Capital

These funding rounds highlight the ongoing investor confidence in AI, EVs, and digital commerce, paving the way for continued innovation.

